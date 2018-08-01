People Are Stressed That Skinny Eyebrows Might Make A Comeback, Because Rihanna Said So
"I deleted Snapchat for Rihanna but I'm not doing skinny eyebrows again."
Behold: Rihanna's on the cover of British Vogue's September issue, covered in flowers, her lips dark and glossy, and...she has SKINNY EYEBROWS. 🚨😱👀
People were stunned.
Shocked.
Does this mean skinny eyebrows are set to make a comeback?
ADVERTISEMENT
Nothing but respect for my Bad Gal RiRi, but we can't just let this happen.
Too many of us spent so long working on our thick brows.
Some thought the trend didn't stand a chance.
ADVERTISEMENT
Still, some people got on board.
This is how it starts!!!
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.