People Are Stressed That Skinny Eyebrows Might Make A Comeback, Because Rihanna Said So

"I deleted Snapchat for Rihanna but I'm not doing skinny eyebrows again."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 1, 2018, at 11:47 a.m. ET

Behold: Rihanna's on the cover of British Vogue's September issue, covered in flowers, her lips dark and glossy, and...she has SKINNY EYEBROWS. 🚨😱👀

People were stunned.

What is Rihanna doing? She about to bring back these eyebrows 😭🙆🏾‍♂️
Beauty Queen in tears... @Mx_Moosa

What is Rihanna doing? She about to bring back these eyebrows 😭🙆🏾‍♂️

Shocked.

If Rihanna makes those eyebrows a trend then I give up on y’all
. @_renaey_xx

If Rihanna makes those eyebrows a trend then I give up on y’all

Does this mean skinny eyebrows are set to make a comeback?

I love me some Rihanna but I'm worried these brows are gonna start trending again! 😢
ThatoTinte @tintethato

I love me some Rihanna but I'm worried these brows are gonna start trending again! 😢

Nothing but respect for my Bad Gal RiRi, but we can't just let this happen.

Rihanna I respect you to the end but I’m never having thin eyebrows again.
kim karbdashian @gaymzpiggy

Rihanna I respect you to the end but I’m never having thin eyebrows again.

I'm the biggest Stan ya Rihanna but sorry we ain't going back to those 80's eyebrows 🙅🙅🙅
🍯DrewBarrymore.Jones🐞™🌻 @Erykha_Badoula

I'm the biggest Stan ya Rihanna but sorry we ain't going back to those 80's eyebrows 🙅🙅🙅

Too many of us spent so long working on our thick brows.

I’ve spent years learning how to draw my damn eyebrows then Rihanna goes and does that! 😭😭😭😭😭😭
GATHONI 🇰🇪 @QueenGathoni

I’ve spent years learning how to draw my damn eyebrows then Rihanna goes and does that! 😭😭😭😭😭😭

Some thought the trend didn't stand a chance.

Before you sleep tonight neither one of us is Rihanna... Keep your eyebrows it's not that deep.
s n o f f e y @TamaraJessica_

Before you sleep tonight neither one of us is Rihanna... Keep your eyebrows it's not that deep.

i deleted snapchat for @rihanna but i'm not doing skinny eyebrows again. https://t.co/OsjzvkL59r
Emily Riddle @emilyjaneriddle

i deleted snapchat for @rihanna but i'm not doing skinny eyebrows again. https://t.co/OsjzvkL59r

Still, some people got on board.

Honestly thin eyebrows seems like the most decadent court-of-Louis-XIV shit to me. I will face Rihanna and walk backwards into hell
Shin (predominantly inattentive) @sistersinead

Honestly thin eyebrows seems like the most decadent court-of-Louis-XIV shit to me. I will face Rihanna and walk backwards into hell

should i shave off my eyebrows and draw them on like rihanna on the vogue cover, even though the impact will be nothing like rihanna on the vogue cover
elize @emanouks

should i shave off my eyebrows and draw them on like rihanna on the vogue cover, even though the impact will be nothing like rihanna on the vogue cover

This is how it starts!!!

and just like that, skinny brows are back https://t.co/UUmj83kxgT
Hamborghini @HamdaINC

and just like that, skinny brows are back https://t.co/UUmj83kxgT

