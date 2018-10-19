A Radio Ad Supporting A Republican Congressman Says "White Democrats Will Be Lynching Black Folk Again"
Arkansas Rep. French Hill, whose campaign did not pay for the ad, condemned it as "appalling" and "outrageous."
A campaign radio advertisement in Arkansas is urging black voters to support Republican Congressman French Hill, claiming "white Democrats will be lynching black folk again."
The ad, which was paid for by a political action committee called Black Americans for the President's Agenda, compares Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to a lynching.
Hill and Republicans "know that it's dangerous to change the presumption of innocence to a presumption of guilt, especially for black men," a woman says in the ad.
"If the Democrats can do that to a white justice of the Supreme Court with no evidence, no corroboration, and all of her witnesses including her best friend say it didn't happen, what will happen to our husbands, our fathers, or our sons when a white girls lies on them?" the woman says.
"Girl, white Democrats will be lynching black folk again," a second woman replies.
The first woman then says she has warned her son, "Don't be messin' around with that...if you get caught, she will cry rape."
The ad urges voters to support Hill "because we have to protect our men and boys."
"We can't afford to let white Democrats take us back to bad old days of race verdicts, life sentences, and lynchings when a white girl screams rape," the ad concludes.
After the ad hit the airwaves it quickly spread online, with some calling it overtly racist and saying it plays into "every angry black woman trope."
On Thursday, Hill condemned the ad, calling it "appalling."
"I condemn this outrageous ad in the strongest terms," he tweeted. "I do not support that message, and there is no place in Arkansas for this nonsense."
Hill did not respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News.
Hill's opponent, Democratic nominee Clarke Tucker, said Hill "will have to live with the kind of campaign they're running."
"This radio ad is disgraceful & has no place in our society," said Tucker. "We won't let these shameful tactics distract us from our fight to stand up for the people in #AR02 on the critical issues in our lives."
Black Americans for the President's Agenda was founded in February by black conservative activist Vernon Robinson and is chaired by a Republican member of the West Virginia House of Delegates, Jill Upson.
The PAC has raised a total of $142,706 and spent $90,199 of it, according to Open Secrets.
Robinson has run for Congress in North Carolina several times and lost, according to Ballotpedia.
Robinson and Upson did not respond to requests for comment.
In his own campaign ad from 2006, which riffed on the classic TV show The Twilight Zone, Robinson railed against "Islamic extremists," gay marriage, abortion, secular education, and "the aliens...[who] came across our unguarded Mexican border by the millions."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.