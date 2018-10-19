A Radio Ad Supporting A Republican Congressman Says "White Democrats Will Be Lynching Black Folk Again"

This is a real radio ad currently running in Arkansas in support of Republican Congressman French Hill on radio stations targeted to the African American community. I don't even have words to describe it. https://t.co/vpzt1nGPlc

A campaign radio advertisement in Arkansas is urging black voters to support Republican Congressman French Hill, claiming "white Democrats will be lynching black folk again."

The ad, which was paid for by a political action committee called Black Americans for the President's Agenda, compares Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's hearing to a lynching.

Hill and Republicans "know that it's dangerous to change the presumption of innocence to a presumption of guilt, especially for black men," a woman says in the ad.

"If the Democrats can do that to a white justice of the Supreme Court with no evidence, no corroboration, and all of her witnesses including her best friend say it didn't happen, what will happen to our husbands, our fathers, or our sons when a white girls lies on them?" the woman says.

"Girl, white Democrats will be lynching black folk again," a second woman replies.

The first woman then says she has warned her son, "Don't be messin' around with that...if you get caught, she will cry rape."

The ad urges voters to support Hill "because we have to protect our men and boys."

"We can't afford to let white Democrats take us back to bad old days of race verdicts, life sentences, and lynchings when a white girl screams rape," the ad concludes.