The Rainbow Wig–Tossing Dancer Who Went Viral During Pride Month Danced Onstage With Carly Rae Jepsen

If you went on the internet at all in June, you’ve probably seen this truly iconic video:

In the video, dancer Mark Kanemura (best known for his work with Lady Gaga and on So You Think You Can Dance) absolutely crushes it to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling.”

He whips off wig after rainbow wig, plucks a rainbow fan from his rainbow briefs, and shakes confetti everywhere. Basically, the video was to Pride Month what Home Alone and Love Actually are to Christmastime.