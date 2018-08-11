The Rainbow Wig–Tossing Dancer Who Went Viral During Pride Month Danced Onstage With Carly Rae Jepsen
I WANNA CUT TO THE FEELING.
If you went on the internet at all in June, you’ve probably seen this truly iconic video:
In the video, dancer Mark Kanemura (best known for his work with Lady Gaga and on So You Think You Can Dance) absolutely crushes it to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling.”
He whips off wig after rainbow wig, plucks a rainbow fan from his rainbow briefs, and shakes confetti everywhere. Basically, the video was to Pride Month what Home Alone and Love Actually are to Christmastime.
Well, our girl Carly performed at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco on Friday...and this happened.
Kanemura made a surprise guest appearance — during “Cut to the Feeling,” of course — and performed his signature dance live onstage.
And it was beautiful.
People are E•MO•TIONal about it. It actually happened!!!
And everyone’s praising Kanemura for the incredible performance.
“This is the future liberals want.”
On Instagram, Kanemura thanked Carly Rae Jepsen for “THE BEST #CutToTheFeelingFriday EVERRRRRRR!!!! 🤗❤️🌈”
“This is me instagramming from my grave,” Kanemura wrote.
Kanemura and a spokesperson for Jepsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
CRJ has been making all the memes come true lately. Just last week during her Lollapalooza show, she brandished an inflatable sword, finally fulfilling the long-circulating "petition to give Carly Rae Jepsen a sword."
“Oh yeah, a sword!” she proclaimed, while raising the sword in the air.
