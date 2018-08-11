BuzzFeed News

The Rainbow Wig–Tossing Dancer Who Went Viral During Pride Month Danced Onstage With Carly Rae Jepsen

I WANNA CUT TO THE FEELING.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 11, 2018, at 1:12 p.m. ET

If you went on the internet at all in June, you’ve probably seen this truly iconic video:

In the video, dancer Mark Kanemura (best known for his work with Lady Gaga and on So You Think You Can Dance) absolutely crushes it to Carly Rae Jepsen’s “Cut to the Feeling.”

He whips off wig after rainbow wig, plucks a rainbow fan from his rainbow briefs, and shakes confetti everywhere. Basically, the video was to Pride Month what Home Alone and Love Actually are to Christmastime.

Well, our girl Carly performed at the Outside Lands music festival in San Francisco on Friday...and this happened.

Kanemura made a surprise guest appearance — during “Cut to the Feeling,” of course — and performed his signature dance live onstage.

And it was beautiful.

CARLY RAE JEPSEN KEEPS HER GAYS FED
Win Edwards 🍒 @WinEdwards

CARLY RAE JEPSEN KEEPS HER GAYS FED

People are E•MO•TIONal about it. It actually happened!!!

I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED https://t.co/gLqvfb9CJl
Jon @Kissability

I CANNOT BELIEVE THIS HAPPENED https://t.co/gLqvfb9CJl

IM CRYING ACTUALLY https://t.co/G4UNhSdnwu
Charissa S. ⛅️ @Charizardi

IM CRYING ACTUALLY https://t.co/G4UNhSdnwu

And everyone’s praising Kanemura for the incredible performance.

Yaaaass, sis had confetti coming out of everywhere! 😝😂 https://t.co/tZDh3FYCzk
Rah'Kelle @RahKelleB

Yaaaass, sis had confetti coming out of everywhere! 😝😂 https://t.co/tZDh3FYCzk

I like it that he doesn't miss a moment after the flings that fan too hard and it goes flying. https://t.co/nJxpxLWiNo
Joseph Lamour @lamour

I like it that he doesn't miss a moment after the flings that fan too hard and it goes flying. https://t.co/nJxpxLWiNo

“This is the future liberals want.”

This is the future liberals want. Swords, wigs, reveals, rainbows and Carly Rae Jepsen.
Calvin @calvinstowell

This is the future liberals want. Swords, wigs, reveals, rainbows and Carly Rae Jepsen.

On Instagram, Kanemura thanked Carly Rae Jepsen for “THE BEST #CutToTheFeelingFriday EVERRRRRRR!!!! 🤗❤️🌈”

“This is me instagramming from my grave,” Kanemura wrote.

Kanemura and a spokesperson for Jepsen did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

CRJ has been making all the memes come true lately. Just last week during her Lollapalooza show, she brandished an inflatable sword, finally fulfilling the long-circulating "petition to give Carly Rae Jepsen a sword."

WE FOR REAL GAVE CARLY RAE JEPSEN A SWORD
Melmet Vilkman @JMHarenchar

WE FOR REAL GAVE CARLY RAE JEPSEN A SWORD

“Oh yeah, a sword!” she proclaimed, while raising the sword in the air.

