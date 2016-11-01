BuzzFeed News

People Are Really Mad Over Starbucks Cups Again Right Before The Holidays

Some have even accused the coffee chain of "political brainwashing."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 1, 2016, at 2:43 p.m. ET

It's Nov. 1! That means Halloween is over, Christmas is coming, and it's finally the most wonderful time of the year: the time when people get super pissed off about Starbucks holiday cups.

On Tuesday, Starbucks announced a new limited-edition cup featuring a "mosaic of more than a hundred people drawn in one continuous stroke." As you may have noticed, it's green, unlike the traditional "red cups" the coffee company serves every year around the holidays.

And there's a very simple reason why: These aren't the holiday cups. Instead, they are meant to "celebrate community."

"During a divisive time in our country, Starbucks wanted to create a symbol of unity as a reminder of our shared values, and the need to be good to each other,” Starbucks CEO and Chairman Howard Schultz said in a press release.

There was literally no mention of the green cups being for Christmas, but people assumed they were and got reeeeally offended.

A green "holiday" cup that has nothing to do with season? Not even snowflake!?!? Over the top with "PC" don't offend anyone BS @Starbucks
YYC &amp; Beers on 17th @CHYYCGUY

A green "holiday" cup that has nothing to do with season? Not even snowflake!?!? Over the top with "PC" don't offend anyone BS @Starbucks

RT if you think @Starbucks is trying to take Jesus out of Christmas with the new cup. Make this go viral so Starbuc… https://t.co/xd21tw3faQ
Jazmine H @JazzHandd

RT if you think @Starbucks is trying to take Jesus out of Christmas with the new cup. Make this go viral so Starbuc… https://t.co/xd21tw3faQ

@BritandCo @Starbucks hate them. Bring back the red cups w/ the snowflakes and snowmen please tell me what that has to do with Christmas
Christiana Cappuccio @christicapooch

@BritandCo @Starbucks hate them. Bring back the red cups w/ the snowflakes and snowmen please tell me what that has to do with Christmas

@Starbucks FUCK YOU STARBUCKS!
Tunein2112 @Tuneinow

@Starbucks FUCK YOU STARBUCKS!

Others went as far as accusing the company of "political brainwashing" and threatening to boycott.

@Starbucks Screw you. My coffee should NOT (and does NOT) come with political brainwashing. I dropped @Starbucks like a hot rock.
#❤️Trump @RadioAnna

@Starbucks Screw you. My coffee should NOT (and does NOT) come with political brainwashing. I dropped @Starbucks like a hot rock.

@Starbucks stop pushing your liberal bullshit and sell coffee. Lifelong customer becoming disgusted with the forced agenda. #HolidayCupsNow
Archie Bunker @ArchieBunker19

@Starbucks stop pushing your liberal bullshit and sell coffee. Lifelong customer becoming disgusted with the forced agenda. #HolidayCupsNow

@Starbucks ALL REPUBLICANS BOYCOTT STARBUCKS
Hillary4Prison @dishonestCNN

@Starbucks ALL REPUBLICANS BOYCOTT STARBUCKS

👀

Not everyone's mad, though. Some people are just sitting back and enjoying the "war on Christmas" outrage.

Starbucks holiday marketing team 2016: "Here's some green bullshit with tiny horrifying faces all over it wHERES YOUR CHRISTMAS NOW"
Lizzie Benson @octoberjuneblog

Starbucks holiday marketing team 2016: "Here's some green bullshit with tiny horrifying faces all over it wHERES YOUR CHRISTMAS NOW"

Trying to figure out how I can possibly get offended by this Starbucks holiday cup. I guess someone will find a way
Geoff Kinns @geoffkinns

Trying to figure out how I can possibly get offended by this Starbucks holiday cup. I guess someone will find a way

Breitbart hed: Starbucks Commissions Satan Himself To Illustrate Christmas Cup https://t.co/WxnirHJPHZ
Jon-Michael Poff @JMPoff

Breitbart hed: Starbucks Commissions Satan Himself To Illustrate Christmas Cup https://t.co/WxnirHJPHZ

I'm excited for the holidays because I wanna see if white people go all crazy at Starbucks again saying they're having a war on Christmas
¯\_(ツ)_/¯ @_dreavee

I'm excited for the holidays because I wanna see if white people go all crazy at Starbucks again saying they're having a war on Christmas

time for another three months of outrage because the starbucks cups dont say "december 25th is jesus' birthday and he was definitely real"
Millennial DILF @Slammy_P

time for another three months of outrage because the starbucks cups dont say "december 25th is jesus' birthday and he was definitely real"

This isn't the first time people have been offended by Starbucks cups not being Christmasy enough.

In 2015, the company released minimalist red cups with not a snowflake or Santa in sight, and people went OFF.
In 2015, the company released minimalist red cups with not a snowflake or Santa in sight, and people went OFF.

But they may not be mad for long. A leaked photo, which was posted on Reddit on Thursday, appears to show what this year's holiday cups will look like.

View this image on Imgur

And yes, they are red.

While Starbucks has yet to comment on this year's holiday cups, they have told concerned red cup fans on social media that their "holiday plans are still under wraps" and to "stay tuned."

BuzzFeed News has reached out to Starbucks.

