Prince George Got Shushed By His Cousin At The Queen's Birthday Celebration And It's Too Funny

"Royal or not, cousins are cousins."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 9, 2018, at 3:18 p.m. ET

Britain's royal family gathered on the balcony of Buckingham Palace on Saturday for Trooping the Colour, an annual ceremony celebrating the Queen's birthday.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Of course, some of the youngest royals in attendance completely stole the show.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

At one point, Prince George got shushed by his older cousin, Savannah Phillips, who covered his mouth with her hand to stop his chattering.

Chris Jackson / Getty Images

Sure, your little cousin will be king one day and you're a lowly 15th in line to the throne, but for now you're the boss.

Savannah Phillips😂
Omid Scobie @scobie

Savannah Phillips😂

Reply Retweet Favorite
People with cousins are relating hard to the moment.

Who doesn't have a bossy older cousin?! #LoveThis https://t.co/Q2uxSDb7M2
Lisalyn R. Jacobs @LRockL

Who doesn’t have a bossy older cousin?! #LoveThis https://t.co/Q2uxSDb7M2

Reply Retweet Favorite
Pretty much how I treated my boy cousins growing up. https://t.co/bU8FVUOjwe
Bea @BeaDeeH

Pretty much how I treated my boy cousins growing up. https://t.co/bU8FVUOjwe

Reply Retweet Favorite
Royal or not, cousins are cousins https://t.co/0PiH0VDgdx
Lisa @fashionpolisa

Royal or not, cousins are cousins https://t.co/0PiH0VDgdx

Reply Retweet Favorite

And obviously, it's getting memed.

When ur friends are gossiping and people are looking at you https://t.co/A2SSof6f8B
gLuE @Glueeeeeeee

When ur friends are gossiping and people are looking at you https://t.co/A2SSof6f8B

Reply Retweet Favorite
muting someone on twitter https://t.co/A6fl4xImga
Kate Clayborn @kateclayborn

muting someone on twitter https://t.co/A6fl4xImga

Reply Retweet Favorite
Trying to climb up the ladder of succession like https://t.co/VIV3aZYMMX
Mr.Vinz 🦅 @VincentAlan21

Trying to climb up the ladder of succession like https://t.co/VIV3aZYMMX

Reply Retweet Favorite

Fingers crossed that they play this GIF at George's future coronation.

BBC / Via Twitter: @scobie
