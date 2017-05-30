Supplied

Ricky John Best, a 53-year-old Army veteran and father of four, was also killed in the attack. Micah David-Cole Fletcher, 21, was stabbed but survived, and is now in recovery.

The three have been lauded as American heroes, and people have raised hundreds of thousands of dollars to honor them.

Over the weekend, neither President Trump nor the White House publicly mentioned the attack, which had garnered national headlines. An open letter from former CBS News anchor Dan Rather urging Trump to publicly honor the victims went viral.

On Monday, President Trump tweeted that the attacks were "unacceptable" from his @POTUS account.