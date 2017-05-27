Here's What We Know About The Suspect In The Portland Train Stabbing Attack

Portland Police

The police identified the suspect as Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, of North Portland.

Christian was arrested on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon.

He will appear in court on Monday and may face further charges. Federal officials said Saturday that they are also looking into possible hate crime charges.

Police also noted Saturday that aggravated murder is a capital offense in the state of Oregon.

Thursday night before the deadly stabbing, the suspect allegedly confronted a black woman at a light rail station, according to KGW. After Christian threw a Gatorade bottle, KGW reported, the woman sprayed him with mace.

KOIN posted an alleged video of Christian, apparently taken after the Gatorade incident on a light-rail train. In the footage, a man is seen making racist and threatening remarks.

“He was pretty upset, squinting his eyes, venting to his friend on the phone about some girl that just pepper-sprayed him,” the woman who said she captured the video told KOIN.