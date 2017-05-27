BuzzFeed News

Here's What We Know About The Suspect In The Portland Train Stabbing Attack

Jeremy Joseph Christian is a known white supremacist who attended a right wing "March for Free Speech" in April.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on May 27, 2017, at 12:15 p.m. ET

Two men were stabbed to death on a Portland, Oregon train Friday night, and another man was injured, after they tried to intervene as a man shouted hate speech at two young women who appeared to be Muslim.

The police identified the suspect as Jeremy Joseph Christian, 35, of North Portland. Christian was arrested on two counts of aggravated murder, two counts of second-degree intimidation, and being a felon in possession of a restricted weapon. He will appear in court on Monday and may face further charges. Federal officials said Saturday that they are also looking into possible hate crime charges. Police also noted Saturday that aggravated murder is a capital offense in the state of Oregon.Thursday night before the deadly stabbing, the suspect allegedly confronted a black woman at a light rail station, according to KGW. After Christian threw a Gatorade bottle, KGW reported, the woman sprayed him with mace. KOIN posted an alleged video of Christian, apparently taken after the Gatorade incident on a light-rail train. In the footage, a man is seen making racist and threatening remarks. “He was pretty upset, squinting his eyes, venting to his friend on the phone about some girl that just pepper-sprayed him,” the woman who said she captured the video told KOIN.
Christian is a known white supremacist who attended a right-wing "March for Free Speech" on April 29 in Portland, The Portland Mercury reported.

He brought a baseball bat to the march to assault left-wing protestors with, which was later confiscated by police.

Throughout the march, he reportedly shouted racial slurs and "Hail Vinland," gave the Nazi salute, and raved about being a nihilist.

Christian posted frequently on Facebook, often expressing violently Islamophobic, anti-Semitic, and white supremacist views.

This past April, on the anniversary of the Oklahoma City bombing, Christian wrote a Facebook post praising bomber Timothy McVeigh as a "true patriot."

According to his posts, he was a passionate Bernie Sanders supporter who later supported, but did not vote for, President Trump. He frequently posted violent threats against Hillary Clinton and her supporters.

He also posted about free speech, gun rights, conspiracy theories, marijuana and — one of his most discussed topics — opposing circumcision.

Christian has an extensive criminal record.

In 2002, he pleaded guilty and was sent to prison on robbery and kidnapping charges, according to KOIN 6. In 2010, he was accused of theft and being a felon in possession of a firearm. That case was later dismissed, but federal weapons charges were brought and he was convicted and sentenced to time served, KOIN 6 reported.Federal court records show that on January 6, 2011, a grand jury in Portland indicted Christian with one count each of being a felon in possession of a firearm and being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm. The firearm in question was a Rossi, .357 caliber revolver.The charge of being a felon in possession of a stolen firearm was later dismissed by the U.S. Attorney’s Office because, legally, there questions about whether the gun Christian was in possession of was actually reported as stolen.Christian’s federal conviction didn’t result in any additional prison sentence – just “time served” while he was in custody as his federal case was resolved. He was also ordered to serve 3 years of supervised released.Christian posted one of his mugshots on Facebook in 2012, and wrote it &quot;was a set up!!!!&quot;The Oregonian reported that the suspect’s probation ended in Jan. of 2014 and that, while in prison, Christian established an extensive disciplinary record for offenses like assault.
On Saturday, Christian's mother, Mary Christian, told HuffPost she did not know why her son would do attack the men.

“It’s scary,” she said. “I can’t imagine he would do anything like this, unless he was on drugs or something. He’s been in prison, he’s always been spouting anti-establishment stuff but he’s a nice person I just can’t imagine.”

