Please Take This Poll And Tell Us Whether This Recording Says "Yanny" Or "Laurel"

Please Take This Poll And Tell Us Whether This Recording Says "Yanny" Or "Laurel"

We must solve this conundrum once and for all.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 15, 2018, at 4:16 p.m. ET

Hello! If you are reading this post, you are probably one of the many people going out of their minds trying to figure out whether this recording says "yanny" or "laurel."

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel
Cloe Feldman @CloeCouture

What do you hear?! Yanny or Laurel

Let's solve this once and for all! Take the poll.

  1. Does the recording say "Yanny" or "Laurel"?

Does the recording say "Yanny" or "Laurel"?
