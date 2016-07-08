A 19-Year-Old Found A Dead Body While Playing Pokémon
"I was crying and shaking really bad because it was a very scary situation."
Shayla Wiggins, a 19-year-old from Riverton, Wyoming, found a dead body in a river Friday morning while playing Pokémon Go.
"As I looked one way, I noticed that there was something in the water in front of me," she said. "And so I took a closer look and saw it was a body."
Wiggins then dialed 911 and waited by the highway for police to arrive.
"I was crying and shaking really bad because it was a very scary situation," she said.
In a statement provided to KCWY News 13, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said "the death appears to be accidental in nature and possibly that of a drowning."
