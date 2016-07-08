BuzzFeed News

A 19-Year-Old Found A Dead Body While Playing Pokémon

"I was crying and shaking really bad because it was a very scary situation."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 8, 2016, at 6:27 p.m. ET

Shayla Wiggins, a 19-year-old from Riverton, Wyoming, found a dead body in a river Friday morning while playing Pokémon Go.

Since the game was launched earlier this week, Pokémon Go has become a massive sensation. Players explore their actual neighborhoods to look for and catch Pokémon.

Wiggins told BuzzFeed News she discovered the body while taking an early morning walk by Big Wind River to find some Pokémon.

"As I looked one way, I noticed that there was something in the water in front of me," she said. "And so I took a closer look and saw it was a body."

Wiggins then dialed 911 and waited by the highway for police to arrive.

"I was crying and shaking really bad because it was a very scary situation," she said.

In a statement provided to KCWY News 13, the Fremont County Sheriff's Office said "the death appears to be accidental in nature and possibly that of a drowning."

“At this time the investigation is ongoing," the statement said. "Further details as to the circumstances surrounding the death will be released after preliminary autopsy results are received and we have a clearer picture of what occurred.”

