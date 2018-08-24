A Former Playboy Model Was Found Strangled To Death In Her Apartment

Former Playboy model Christina Carlin-Kraft, 36, was found strangled to death in her apartment in Pennsylvania Wednesday night, officials told BuzzFeed News.

Police found Carlin-Kraft's body in the bedroom of her Ardmore apartment during a wellness check, Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin R. Steele said in a statement.

The cause of death was "ligature strangulation," and it has been deemed a homicide, according to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

A suspect has not yet been named, but authorities say there does not appear to be any remaining danger to local residents. Anyone with potentially helpful information is being asked to contact police.

According to ABC Action News, Carlin-Kraft recently reported that some of her belongings, which included handbags and jewelry, had been stolen from her home. Police reportedly found the stolen items in Southwest Philadelphia.

It is not clear if the robbery and homicide are connected.