Flights Packed With Women’s March Participants Are Celebrating All The Way To DC
One Southwest flight even used pink lighting in the cabin as a show of support.
All around the country, fired-up flights full of people in "pussy hats" are making their way to DC.
Many people have reported that almost all the passengers are heading to the Women's March.
Some said as many as 90% of passengers are going there.
And some are even coming from Canada.
People are seriously having a freaking BLAST.
One of the flights even used pink lighting in its cabin as a show of support.
"It was unexpected and unannounced," Jennifer Moran, who was also on the flight, told NBC.
Tons of flights have been asking for a show of hands to count how many marchers are aboard.
And one Spirit Airlines flight attendant even had a round of applause "for all the nasty women on board."
