There's A New Emoji That People Think May Change Sexting Forever
"Tinder DMs about to get amazing."
There are 230 new emojis coming out this year, the Unicode Consortium announced Tuesday.
That means we'll soon be getting a whole bunch of useful additions, including waffles, a sloth, and an axe.
They're also getting more diverse, with new emojis for mixed-race couples and a ton of disability-themed ones.
But one emoji in particular has captured the chaotically horny imaginations of so many: the pinching hand.
People are very, very convinced it is now the official emoji for "tiny dick gesture."
What does this mean for our nation's dick pics???
Some people are getting hype.
Others are shaking.
When asked about the tidal wave of people dubbing it the universal symbol of tiny dicks, Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge acknowledged "it sure does seem that way."
"In context, having an emoji ... to refer to a small amount of something seems like it might be helpful," he told BuzzFeed News. "But I can definitely see how the gesture out of context does seem to imply a man's small package."
