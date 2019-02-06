 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Reporting To You

There's A New Emoji That People Think May Change Sexting Forever

There's A New Emoji That People Think May Change Sexting Forever

"Tinder DMs about to get amazing."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on February 6, 2019, at 12:26 p.m. ET

Miguel Medina / AFP / Getty Images

There are 230 new emojis coming out this year, the Unicode Consortium announced Tuesday.

That means we'll soon be getting a whole bunch of useful additions, including waffles, a sloth, and an axe.

They're also getting more diverse, with new emojis for mixed-race couples and a ton of disability-themed ones.

🆕📲 230 new emojis coming to phones in 2019 https://t.co/40lHKWeBFj
Emojipedia 📙 @Emojipedia

🆕📲 230 new emojis coming to phones in 2019 https://t.co/40lHKWeBFj

Reply Retweet Favorite

But one emoji in particular has captured the chaotically horny imaginations of so many: the pinching hand.

✅ Approved in #emoji12: Pinching Hand https://t.co/g9P4Zdq7UW
Emojipedia 📙 @Emojipedia

✅ Approved in #emoji12: Pinching Hand https://t.co/g9P4Zdq7UW

Reply Retweet Favorite

People are very, very convinced it is now the official emoji for "tiny dick gesture."

FINALLY a small dick emoji https://t.co/TTvzP609Xv
Kath Barbadoro @kathbarbadoro

FINALLY a small dick emoji https://t.co/TTvzP609Xv

Reply Retweet Favorite

What does this mean for our nation's dick pics???

A damaging blow to the dick pic economy https://t.co/UBv3gz4cx2
Justin Whang 🐙 @JustinWhang

A damaging blow to the dick pic economy https://t.co/UBv3gz4cx2

Reply Retweet Favorite
number of dick pics sent plummets https://t.co/XJiOWhWEY2
abrandersnatch latif 🐝 @abrarararararar

number of dick pics sent plummets https://t.co/XJiOWhWEY2

Reply Retweet Favorite

Some people are getting hype.

tinder DMs about to get amazing https://t.co/Fp3rhqfmm7
bletchley punk @alicegoldfuss

tinder DMs about to get amazing https://t.co/Fp3rhqfmm7

Reply Retweet Favorite
2019 is truly the year of the woman. Unsolicited dick pics are going to get destroyed https://t.co/TNLEWn6hVq
Drye @Dryeqt

2019 is truly the year of the woman. Unsolicited dick pics are going to get destroyed https://t.co/TNLEWn6hVq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Others are shaking.

blocking anyone that has ever seen my meat now https://t.co/baRssfmmIT
d'ussé don dada @kingcoonta

blocking anyone that has ever seen my meat now https://t.co/baRssfmmIT

Reply Retweet Favorite
If I see this next to my contact name in any girls phone so help me god https://t.co/7Si9lOz109
noam @noampao

If I see this next to my contact name in any girls phone so help me god https://t.co/7Si9lOz109

Reply Retweet Favorite

When asked about the tidal wave of people dubbing it the universal symbol of tiny dicks, Emojipedia founder Jeremy Burge acknowledged "it sure does seem that way."

"In context, having an emoji ... to refer to a small amount of something seems like it might be helpful," he told BuzzFeed News. "But I can definitely see how the gesture out of context does seem to imply a man's small package."

ADVERTISEMENT