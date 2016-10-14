BuzzFeed News

PETA's "Grab A Pussy" Ad Campaign Was Maybe Not The Best Idea

"Why can't you just advertise cats like normal people?"

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 14, 2016, at 6:12 p.m. ET

PETA announced its new cat adoption ad campaign on Thursday, which it is calling "Grab a Pussy." The ads seem to be references to Donald Trump's "grab them by the pussy" comments that were revealed last week.

"PETA hopes the purrvocative ad will encourage New Yorkers to adopt one of the more than 20,000 cats taken in by city-run shelters each year," its website states.

It is negotiating to get the ad put up as a billboard in New York City, according to its website.
People are pissed.

peta bro this why everyone hates you why can't you just advertise cats like normal people https://t.co/6yM13GX0RE
peta bro this why everyone hates you why can't you just advertise cats like normal people https://t.co/6yM13GX0RE

yes PETA. let's take this time to use SEXUAL ABUSE as a marketing gimmick to adopt cats. way to go. https://t.co/e79NwLeCZ3
yes PETA. let's take this time to use SEXUAL ABUSE as a marketing gimmick to adopt cats. way to go. https://t.co/e79NwLeCZ3

why peta is trash https://t.co/GMPUMr0jVh
why peta is trash https://t.co/GMPUMr0jVh

Haha I get because sexual assault is a joke or something https://t.co/Lh8mRXhVWD
Haha I get because sexual assault is a joke or something https://t.co/Lh8mRXhVWD

Ima eat a whole damn chicken in honor of this tweet https://t.co/9UWKPBUEAU
Ima eat a whole damn chicken in honor of this tweet https://t.co/9UWKPBUEAU

PETA, which is no stranger to some pretty ~questionable~ ads, issued no apology and doubled down on defending it.

"PETA takes both issues seriously but the sensationalism of this election has rendered many other important issues invisible," it said.
"PETA takes both issues seriously but the sensationalism of this election has rendered many other important issues invisible," it said.

UPDATE

In a statement to BuzzFeed News, PETA President Ingrid Newkirk said:

"While companies that profit from abusing animals have multimillion-dollar ad budgets, we work to get the public's attention daily amidst a sea of distractions—in this case, by using a tongue-in-cheek reference to a phrase that's been dominating the media and rendering invisible many other important issues, including the fact that half of the more than 6 million animals who end up in shelters nationwide are euthanized for lack of good homes.

"Only cat-haters, internet trolls, and those who are so ultra-sensitive that they've forgotten how to laugh could complain about creating an uptick in adoptions.

"We've had enthusiastic support from shelters and animal-control agencies, which are cheering us on with the knowledge that when no one remembers to help animals, they don't get helped. Sticks and stones may break homeless animals' bones—but at least in this case, words can really help them."

