This Man Tried To Take This Couple's Photo And Failed In The Best Way
That's one for the mantlepiece.
Meet Ty and Sam, a couple living just outside LA. The two recently went on a date to the beach to celebrate that Sam had just finished nursing their second child.
This is why it wasn't working:
Ty posted the photo on Reddit, and people absolutely loved it.
And some had a theory: Perhaps the mystery photographer was actually a huge troll who did it on purpose.
"If so," he said, "kudos to him."
