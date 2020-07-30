An Anti-Mask Lawmaker Took A Statement About Transphobia And Replaced "LGBTQ" With "Unmasked"

Rachel Wisniewski / Reuters Pennsylvania state Rep. Russ Diamond speaking at a protest against the state's extended stay-at-home order to help slow the spread of the coronavirus in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, April 20.

A member of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives put out a statement on Wednesday that criticized "hateful comments toward [the] unmasked community," but which also subtly mocked a transgender state health official. Republican Rep. Russ Diamond, who is vehemently opposed to wearing masks to protect against the coronavirus despite overwhelming medical advice to the contrary, said in his statement that he feels he "must personally respond to the multiple incidents of harassment and specifically hate and intolerance directed at me." "Your actions perpetuate a spirit of intolerance and discrimination against unmasked individuals and specifically individuals like myself who are outspoken about it." Diamond's language was almost identical to a statement given Tuesday by Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine, a trans woman.

Statement on Hateful Comments Toward Unmasked Community

In her remarks on Tuesday, Levine spoke out about the numerous anti-trans incidents she has recently experienced in her role. At a fair earlier this July, a man dressed up as Levine to sit in the dunk tank, according to CBS Pittsburgh. In May, a reporter repeatedly called Levine "sir" at a press conference, prompting her to have to tell him "please don't misgender me," PennLive reported. "I want to emphasize that while these individuals may think they are only expressing their displeasure with me, they are in fact hurting the thousands of LGBTQ Pennsylvanians who suffer directly from these current demonstrations of harassment," Levine said in her statement.

Joe Hermitt / AP Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine