A spokesperson for the luxury exercise bike company said they're "disappointed in how some have misinterpreted" the ad.

Peloton

Sitting atop her $2,245 Peloton exercise bike, a petite brunette woman wears a smile on her lips but an SOS signal in her eyes. "I'm a little nervous...but excited," she says to her phone camera in an ad that people online have said doesn't look unlike a hostage video.

The commercial, set to Tal Bachman's 1999 one-hit wonder "She's So High," tells the tale of a husband who buys his wife a Peloton for Christmas. She seems completely surprised — she apparently hadn't asked for one and/or has never cycled before — and takes videos of her fitness journey, eventually premiering it for her spouse.

"A year ago, I didn't realize how much this would change me," she says in the end, giving no indication of how she has changed. The holiday ad for the luxury stationary bike company was released online in November. But this week, it took the world by storm and was hate-tweeted into virality.



Nothing says “maybe you should lose a few pounds” like gifting your already rail thin life partner a Peloton

Like, can someone please save her?

I *knew* I'd seen that #peloton face before!