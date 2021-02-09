Paris Hilton Testified That She Was "Abused On A Daily Basis" At A Treatment Facility For Teens

"I cried myself to sleep every single night, praying I would wake up from this nightmare."

Rick Bowmer / AP Paris Hilton speaks to the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Standing Committee at the Utah state Capitol on Feb. 8, 2021, in Salt Lake City.

Paris Hilton on Monday told Utah lawmakers about the abuse she suffered at multiple treatment centers for troubled teens while urging them to pass legislation requiring more regulation of the programs. Hilton, 39, spent time in three of the facilities as a teen, including nearly a year at Provo Canyon School, where she said she was "verbally, mentally, and physically abused on a daily basis" when she was 16. "Although Provo Canyon School marketed itself as a premier treatment center, it was as if hell itself was on Earth," Hilton said. "I cried myself to sleep every single night, praying I would wake up from this nightmare." Provo Canyon School, which remains open, has faced widespread accusations of mistreatment, including beating, drugging, and sexually abusing clients, and cutting them off from their families so they can't get help. Hilton broke her silence about the trauma she experienced in her documentary This Is Paris, and in October led a protest calling for the school to be shut down.

.@ParisHilton joined the Senate for afternoon floor time. She will be testifying in the Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement & Criminal Justice Committee this afternoon about her time at a youth residential treatment center. #utpol #utleg Twitter: @utahsenate

In her testimony, Hilton said the traumas Provo Canyon School inflicted upon her started immediately upon entering the program and disturb her to this day. "For the past 20 years, I’ve had a recurring nightmare where I’m kidnapped in the middle of the night by two strangers, strip-searched, and locked in a facility," she said. "I wish I could tell you this haunting nightmare was just a dream, but it is not." "When I was 16, two transporters woke me up in the middle of the night with handcuffs," she continued. "They asked me if I wanted to go the easy way or the hard way. They carried me out of my home as I screamed at the top of my lungs for my parents' help." Hilton had previously attended two similar "troubled teen industry" programs, and was abused at both, including being strangled by a staff member, she said. At Provo Canyon School, Hilton said she "didn’t breathe fresh air or see the sunlight for 11 months" and was "forced to consume medication that made me feel numb and exhausted." At least once, she was put in solitary confinement "for no reason." "One day in isolation felt like a week," she said. "That small room covered in scratch marks and smeared blood with no bathroom is one of the most vivid and traumatizing memories I’ve ever experienced in my entire life." The staff at the facility were "evil and sadistic and seemed to enjoy their power in being able to abuse children," she said. She recalled regularly seeing children being beaten, restrained, thrown at walls, strangled, and even sexually abused. "There was zero privacy — every time I would use the bathroom or take a shower, it was monitored," she said. "At 16 years old, as a child, I felt their piercing eyes staring at my naked body. I was just a kid and felt violated every single day." Hilton added that communication with family members was censored, so she couldn't report what was happening. Provo Canyon School has said in a statement it was sold to Universal Health Services in 2000 and for that reason cannot comment on incidents prior to that. Spokespersons for UHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Hilton's testimony.

Francisco Kjolseth / AP Aerial photo of Provo Canyon School's Springville Campus on Jan. 30, 2021