A 17-Year-Old Was Struck And Killed By A Train While Taking Senior Photos

A 17-year-old boy was struck and killed by a train on Saturday while taking his senior photos on a set of train tracks, Oregon authorities said.

The teenager was having his photo taken near a bridge in Troutdale, east of Portland, when he was hit by a Union Pacific freight train, according to the train company.

He died at the scene, according to police.

No members of the train crew were injured in the accident, a spokesperson for Union Pacific said.

"Our thoughts are with the teen's family and friends," the spokesperson said. "We plead with parents, students, and photographers to not take photos on or near the tracks."

A woman photographer who was taking the boy's photo was "very shaken up" by the accident, FOX 12 Oregon reported.

The victim was identified by his father as River Baker, a senior at Estacada High School.

"Our entire district is grieved by this sudden loss," the school district said in a statement, noting that counseling services will be made available to students who need support.



"River was a wonderful student, athlete, and friend that will be missed by so many," the distract added.