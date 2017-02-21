Police Had A Full-Fledged Standoff With A Runaway Bull In New York

The animal reportedly died after being taken into police custody. The cause of death is not yet known.

Police responded to the incident with a full-fledged standoff, cornering the animal in a resident's backyard.

It seemed like just your average Tuesday morning in Jamaica, Queens, — that is, until a bull reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse and roamed free around the neighborhood.

"The cow sighting was awesome and happened really fast," he said. "The cops had been trailing the cow like it had its own motorcade but they didn't have their sirens on."

I'm on my way to work and see a cow walk right by me in Jamaica, Queens. Unbelievable...

Vladimir Vilsaint, a Jamaica resident, told BuzzFeed News he saw the bull on his way to work around 10:40 a.m.

THE COW IS RUNNING DOWN THE STREET

Got vid of bull escaping from cops in Queens from a nearby slaughterhouse. "move! Everybody run!" a cop yelled… https://t.co/CsMPZcpC2L

There's a high-speed cow chase in Queens right now.

The cow is in custody. And I'm not sure there is a better metaphor for America in this moment than this.

After a chase that lasted about two hours, police cornered the bull in a backyard, where it was tranquilized and taken into custody.

The cause of death is not yet known.

This isn't the first time a bull or cow has ran loose in Queens. Or the second.

A bull named Frank got loose on the campus of CUNY York College in April, and was then rescued by Jon Stewart.

And in January of last year, a cow named Freddie got loose in Jamaica from the same slaughterhouse that Tuesday's bull reportedly escaped from, and was also rescued by Skylands Animal Sanctuary.