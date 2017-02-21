BuzzFeed News

Police Had A Full-Fledged Standoff With A Runaway Bull In New York

The animal reportedly died after being taken into police custody. The cause of death is not yet known.

By Julia Reinstein

Last updated on February 21, 2017, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Posted on February 21, 2017, at 1:23 p.m. ET

It seemed like just your average Tuesday morning in Jamaica, Queens, — that is, until a bull reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse and roamed free around the neighborhood.

Instagram
Instagram: @rudebwoy03

Police responded to the incident with a full-fledged standoff, cornering the animal in a resident's backyard.

A butcher told CBS2 the bull had escaped from a nearby slaughterhouse.

Vladimir Vilsaint, a Jamaica resident, told BuzzFeed News he saw the bull on his way to work around 10:40 a.m.

I'm on my way to work and see a cow walk right by me in Jamaica, Queens. Unbelievable...
Vladimir Vilsaint @Soon2betheKing

I'm on my way to work and see a cow walk right by me in Jamaica, Queens. Unbelievable...

"The cow sighting was awesome and happened really fast," he said. "The cops had been trailing the cow like it had its own motorcade but they didn't have their sirens on."

People near and far gathered to watch the brave creature's journey to freedom.

THE COW IS RUNNING DOWN THE STREET
Steve Kopack @SteveKopack

THE COW IS RUNNING DOWN THE STREET

Got vid of bull escaping from cops in Queens from a nearby slaughterhouse. "move! Everybody run!" a cop yelled… https://t.co/CsMPZcpC2L
Edgar Sandoval @edjsandoval

Got vid of bull escaping from cops in Queens from a nearby slaughterhouse. "move! Everybody run!" a cop yelled… https://t.co/CsMPZcpC2L

There's a high-speed cow chase in Queens right now.
John Haltiwanger @jchaltiwanger

There's a high-speed cow chase in Queens right now.

After a chase that lasted about two hours, police cornered the bull in a backyard, where it was tranquilized and taken into custody.

The cow is in custody. And I'm not sure there is a better metaphor for America in this moment than this.
Jason Karsh @jkarsh

The cow is in custody. And I'm not sure there is a better metaphor for America in this moment than this.

The Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, said they would take in the bull, WABC reported.

Facebook: SkylandsSanctuary.org

But sadly, the bull died sometimes before 2:30 p.m., according to NBC New York.

#BREAKING: Bull involved in wild Queens police chase Tuesday morning has died, police confirm https://t.co/ChPX853T4A
NBC New York @NBCNewYork

#BREAKING: Bull involved in wild Queens police chase Tuesday morning has died, police confirm https://t.co/ChPX853T4A

The cause of death is not yet known.

This isn't the first time a bull or cow has ran loose in Queens. Or the second.

A bull named Frank got loose on the campus of CUNY York College in April, and was then rescued by Jon Stewart.

And in January of last year, a cow named Freddie got loose in Jamaica from the same slaughterhouse that Tuesday's bull reportedly escaped from, and was also rescued by Skylands Animal Sanctuary.

Of course, there were some great tweets.

After all this running around the cow's going to need some... (•_•) ( •_•)&gt;⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) extreme vetting.
Jason Sparks @sparksjls

After all this running around the cow's going to need some... (•_•) ( •_•)&gt;⌐■-■ (⌐■_■) extreme vetting.

How common is it for a cow to be out walking around in Queens? Probably about medium rare.
Charles Richter @richterscale

How common is it for a cow to be out walking around in Queens? Probably about medium rare.

If you see this cow, be sure to moooooo-ve out of its way. https://t.co/Rfaw5sHnoV
Field Yates @FieldYates

If you see this cow, be sure to moooooo-ve out of its way. https://t.co/Rfaw5sHnoV

Where was this cow radicalized https://t.co/BCL5NSgDfM
G. Willow Wilson @GWillowWilson

Where was this cow radicalized https://t.co/BCL5NSgDfM

All this cow stuff is steak news.
Maureen Johnson @maureenjohnson

All this cow stuff is steak news.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

