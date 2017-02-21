Police Had A Full-Fledged Standoff With A Runaway Bull In New York
The animal reportedly died after being taken into police custody. The cause of death is not yet known.
It seemed like just your average Tuesday morning in Jamaica, Queens, — that is, until a bull reportedly escaped from a slaughterhouse and roamed free around the neighborhood.
Vladimir Vilsaint, a Jamaica resident, told BuzzFeed News he saw the bull on his way to work around 10:40 a.m.
People near and far gathered to watch the brave creature's journey to freedom.
After a chase that lasted about two hours, police cornered the bull in a backyard, where it was tranquilized and taken into custody.
The Skylands Animal Sanctuary & Rescue in Wantage, New Jersey, said they would take in the bull, WABC reported.
But sadly, the bull died sometimes before 2:30 p.m., according to NBC New York.
This isn't the first time a bull or cow has ran loose in Queens. Or the second.
A bull named Frank got loose on the campus of CUNY York College in April, and was then rescued by Jon Stewart.
And in January of last year, a cow named Freddie got loose in Jamaica from the same slaughterhouse that Tuesday's bull reportedly escaped from, and was also rescued by Skylands Animal Sanctuary.
Of course, there were some great tweets.
We will update this story as more information becomes available.
