The Parents Of The 17-Year-Old Shot By A Cop Outside McDonald's Have Broken Their Silence

Brennand, who had been a police officer for just seven months, was fired two days after the shooting. San Antonio Police Chief William McManus told News 4 San Antonio there was "nothing [he] can say in defense of that officer’s actions that night." He has since been charged with two felony counts of aggravated assault by a public servant, and faces up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

A lawyer representing Brennand could not immediately be reached for comment.

At the Tuesday news conference, Cantu's mother recounted the horrifying moment she learned what had happened to her son.

"Imagine getting a phone call on a Sunday night when you’re getting ready for bed, and you answer it. You don’t want to think it’s one of your kids," Casarez said. "You don’t recognize the number, so you answer it. It’s a hospital. The hospital is saying, 'Sorry, we need you to get here as soon as you can, your son is asking for you. He’s been shot — he’s been shot by police.'"

"Imagine getting that phone call," she said. "Imagine racing over to the hospital, not knowing what to expect."

She also recalled being shown the body camera footage, which she said includes Cantu begging for her moments after being shot. "He was calling for his mom. 'I just want Mom, Mom.' That’s the most painful thing to watch," she said.

Cantu's condition is still "very touch and go," his father, Erik Cantu Sr., said. He is being treated for multiple gunshot wounds, including ones to the stomach, lungs, and liver. There is a bullet lodged in his chest, just below his heart, that is still too dangerous to remove.

He has also contracted pneumonia, Cantu Sr. said. Doctors are treating him with narcotics, including fentanyl, which he needs to stay alive and comfortable, but are simultaneously trying to wean him off them so as not to obstruct his breathing. Without the drugs, though, Cantu faces great risk of going into cardiac arrest.