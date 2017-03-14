BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

We Finally Know What Joe Biden's Favorite Obama–Biden Meme Is

news / viral

We Finally Know What Joe Biden's Favorite Obama–Biden Meme Is

HE KNOWS ABOUT THE MEMES.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on March 14, 2017, at 12:27 p.m. ET

By now, you're probably familiar with those Obama–Biden memes.

Obama: Wave at the people, Joe. Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM Obama: Please just wave. Biden:
Reverend Scott @Reverend_Scott

Obama: Wave at the people, Joe. Biden: IMMA POINT AT'EM Obama: Please just wave. Biden:

Reply Retweet Favorite

You know, the ones that imagined what the former besties-in-chief (aka BROTUS) were like behind closed doors.

Biden: I found a cool new apartment for us downtown Obama: Joe...Michelle and I are- Michelle: [covers obama's mouth] are so excited!
paperwash© @PaperWash

Biden: I found a cool new apartment for us downtown Obama: Joe...Michelle and I are- Michelle: [covers obama's mouth] are so excited!

Reply Retweet Favorite

They were true meme classics of their time.

Obama: "Joe you can't tell Pence that your best advice for him is 'Get fucked, Hoosier.' " Biden: "But that motherf… https://t.co/Qz1QwHiU0o
Brian J. White @talkwordy

Obama: "Joe you can't tell Pence that your best advice for him is 'Get fucked, Hoosier.' " Biden: "But that motherf… https://t.co/Qz1QwHiU0o

Reply Retweet Favorite

Well pals, today I bring you 🚨 BREAKING MEME NEWS🚨. Former vice president Joe Biden knows about our memes — and he's got a favorite.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC
Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Are you ready?

Now presenting...Biden's favorite Biden meme:

"See? Doesn't this feel right?" "Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you." "You said we'd be together forev-" "8 years.… https://t.co/PkDJxxipdb
Ol' QWERTY Bastard @TheDiLLon1

"See? Doesn't this feel right?" "Joe I'm not leaving my wife for you." "You said we'd be together forev-" "8 years.… https://t.co/PkDJxxipdb

Reply Retweet Favorite

Joe Biden's daughter, Ashley Biden, shared the important insight into her dad's favorite meme in an interview with Moneyish.

When she told him about the memes he "sat there for an hour and laughed," she said.

Truly a historic day for meme lovers everywhere.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
reddit.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT