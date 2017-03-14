We Finally Know What Joe Biden's Favorite Obama–Biden Meme Is
HE KNOWS ABOUT THE MEMES.
By now, you're probably familiar with those Obama–Biden memes.
You know, the ones that imagined what the former besties-in-chief (aka BROTUS) were like behind closed doors.
They were true meme classics of their time.
Well pals, today I bring you 🚨 BREAKING MEME NEWS🚨. Former vice president Joe Biden knows about our memes — and he's got a favorite.
Are you ready?
Now presenting...Biden's favorite Biden meme:
Truly a historic day for meme lovers everywhere.
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.