Obama's Letters To His Old College Girlfriend Are Being Made Public

The letters provide a glimpse into the life and thoughts of a man who would one day be president.

Letters written by a young Barack Obama to his college girlfriend are being made public for the first time by Emory University.

The letters were written between 1982 and 1984 to then-girlfriend Alexandra McNear, after he transferred from their shared school of Occidental College to Columbia University.

Rosemary Magee, the library director at Emory, said the letters "reveal the search of a young man for meaning and identity."

"While intimate in a philosophical way, they reflect primarily a college student coming to terms with himself and others," said Magee.