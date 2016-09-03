BuzzFeed News

People Are Saying This Wells Fargo Ad Discourages Teens From Pursuing Arts

People Are Saying This Wells Fargo Ad Discourages Teens From Pursuing Arts

Oh, and many think it warrants a major edit to "The Music Man."

By Julia Reinstein

September 3, 2016

Posted on September 3, 2016, at 3:18 p.m. ET

Wells Fargo is facing backlash after releasing an ad that many say discourages teens from pursuing careers in the arts.

Shame on you @WellsFargo for discouraging kids from pursuing careers in the arts. I did and I couldn't happier.
Shame on you @WellsFargo for discouraging kids from pursuing careers in the arts. I did and I couldn't happier.

An ad for a "Teen Day" circulating online shows two young people doing science experiments. One includes the text, "A ballerina yesterday. An engineer today," while the other reads, "An actor yesterday. A botanist today." Both are followed by, "Let's get them ready for tomorrow."

Many see the ad as proclaiming that arts careers are less valuable than those in science and technology.

Artists, actors, and dancers have taken to Twitter to criticize the ad:

YOU GUYS!! APPARENTLY "TOMORROW" WILL HAVE NO ARTISTS IN IT JUST A SHIT TON OF BOTANISTS AND ENGINEERS!
YOU GUYS!! APPARENTLY "TOMORROW" WILL HAVE NO ARTISTS IN IT JUST A SHIT TON OF BOTANISTS AND ENGINEERS!

...and tomorrow, an apology from @WellsFargo for denigrating the legitimate dreams of young artists everywhere?
...and tomorrow, an apology from @WellsFargo for denigrating the legitimate dreams of young artists everywhere?

To the next @mistyonpointe and @Lin_Manuel - maybe you will pick a different bank than @WellsFargo
To the next @mistyonpointe and @Lin_Manuel - maybe you will pick a different bank than @WellsFargo

Show me an engineer with my upper range. Yas queen. Fuck you, @WellsFargo.
Show me an engineer with my upper range. Yas queen. Fuck you, @WellsFargo.

Many are saying the arts saved their lives:

Arts education saved my life and countless others. Artist life is beautiful. Don't listen 2 @WellsFargo- it's a trap
Arts education saved my life and countless others. Artist life is beautiful. Don't listen 2 @WellsFargo- it's a trap

@WellsFargo puts down artistic passions as not a "real world" choice but art saves lives and gives a sense of hope
@WellsFargo puts down artistic passions as not a "real world" choice but art saves lives and gives a sense of hope

Quite a few said they would be switching banks:

@WellsFargo: Thoughtless ad yesterday. Artists switching to @Chase today.
@WellsFargo: Thoughtless ad yesterday. Artists switching to @Chase today.

Me withdrawing all my money from @WellsFargo and switching banks after their ad about artists. #wellsfargoarts #arts
Me withdrawing all my money from @WellsFargo and switching banks after their ad about artists. #wellsfargoarts #arts

@WellsFargo I'm doing quite well for myself as an actor, but NBD, I'll switch to a bank that respects the arts.
@WellsFargo I'm doing quite well for myself as an actor, but NBD, I'll switch to a bank that respects the arts.

And many suggested a major edit to The Music Man:

Where's the petition to cut @WellsFargo Wagon from The Music Man?
Where's the petition to cut @WellsFargo Wagon from The Music Man?

.@WellsFargo should be grateful that they get free publicity whenever there's a production of The Music Man. A thing with actors &amp; dancers.
.@WellsFargo should be grateful that they get free publicity whenever there's a production of The Music Man. A thing with actors &amp; dancers.

Um @WellsFargo you are LITERALLY IN THE MUSIC MAN https://t.co/MEuhFNviwM
Um @WellsFargo you are LITERALLY IN THE MUSIC MAN https://t.co/MEuhFNviwM

Though, as one woman pointed out, a future world filled with engineers and botanists will mean less poorly conceived posters and advertisements.

@andymientus @WellsFargo it's also woefully naive. Who do they think created that poster? The graphic design fairy?
@andymientus @WellsFargo it's also woefully naive. Who do they think created that poster? The graphic design fairy?

Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but later apologized and released the following statement:

We offer our sincere apology for the initial ads promoting our Sept. 17 Teen Financial Education Day.
We offer our sincere apology for the initial ads promoting our Sept. 17 Teen Financial Education Day.

It said:

Wells Fargo is deeply committed to the arts, and we offer our sincere apology for the initial ads promoting our Sept. 17 Teen Financial Education Day. They were intended to celebrate all the aspirations of young people and fell short of that goal. We are making changes to the campaign's creative that better reflect our company's core value of embracing diversity and inclusion, and our support of the arts. Last year, Wells Fargo's support of the arts, culture and education totaled $93 million.

