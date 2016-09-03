People Are Saying This Wells Fargo Ad Discourages Teens From Pursuing Arts
Oh, and many think it warrants a major edit to "The Music Man."
Wells Fargo is facing backlash after releasing an ad that many say discourages teens from pursuing careers in the arts.
Artists, actors, and dancers have taken to Twitter to criticize the ad:
Many are saying the arts saved their lives:
Quite a few said they would be switching banks:
And many suggested a major edit to The Music Man:
Though, as one woman pointed out, a future world filled with engineers and botanists will mean less poorly conceived posters and advertisements.
Wells Fargo did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but later apologized and released the following statement:
Wells Fargo is deeply committed to the arts, and we offer our sincere apology for the initial ads promoting our Sept. 17 Teen Financial Education Day. They were intended to celebrate all the aspirations of young people and fell short of that goal. We are making changes to the campaign's creative that better reflect our company's core value of embracing diversity and inclusion, and our support of the arts. Last year, Wells Fargo's support of the arts, culture and education totaled $93 million.
