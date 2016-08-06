That Scary Statue Of Lucille Ball Got Replaced With A New, Not-Quite-As-Scary Statue
The actress would have turned 105 on Saturday.
Remember "Scary Lucy," that statue of Lucille Ball that everyone found just a tad unsettling?
Instead, it was dubbed "Scary Lucy," with many people calling it "horrible" and "a monstrosity."
Well, a new statue was unveiled Saturday, right in time for what would have been Ball's 105th birthday.
"Lucy loved people and people loved her," said Palmer. "She's glamorous."
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.