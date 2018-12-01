A North Dakota Man Pleaded Guilty To Planning To Flip Trump’s Limo With A Forklift

President Trump’s speech at the Mandan Refinery in North Dakota in September.

A North Dakota man pleaded guilty on Friday to planning to flip President Trump’s limo with a stolen forklift.

The incident occurred in September, when Trump visited the state to give a speech at an oil refinery in Mandan, just outside Bismarck.

Gregory Lee Leingang, 42, stole a forklift and drove it onto the presidential motorcade route.

Court documents seen by BuzzFeed News said Leingang attempted to use the forklift as a “deadly and dangerous weapon.”

“The intent was to basically try to get to the limo, flip the limo, and get to the president, and he wanted to kill the president,” US Assistant State’s Attorney Brandi Sasse Russell told the Grand Forks Herald.

Leingang fled after the forklift got stuck in an area that was gated off, but he was caught by police and later confessed his plan, Sasse Russell said.

Michelle Monteiro, Leingang’s public defender, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

However, the Herald reported she said in court that “he was suffering a serious psychiatric crisis during this incident.”