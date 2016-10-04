No, Tim Kaine Isn't Actually In An Open Marriage
This election just keeps getting weirder.
Leading up to Tuesday night's vice presidential debate, a ~shocking new scandal~ is rocking Twitter. A lot of people think Tim Kaine is in an open marriage, due to a screenshot of a tweet that's been making the rounds.
Spoiler alert: The tweet is fake.
ADVERTISEMENT
A quick search shows that Kaine has no tweets posted that day.
According to Snopes, the image was first shared on Aug. 6 by Twitter user @RealScottErnst, who has shared it at least six times since.
It gained serious traction when it was posted on Prntly on Aug. 8, a site the Washington Post has described as a "pro-Trump fake news website" with "no editorial process."
Not to mention, the exact words from the fake tweet first appeared in a July 2015 New York Magazine article titled "What Open Marriage Taught One Man About Feminism."
(Which was not written by Tim Kaine.)
-
Julia Reinstein is a reporter for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York.
Contact Julia Reinstein at julia.reinstein@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.