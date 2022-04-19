Viral Videos Show People Celebrating The End Of The Mask Mandate Midflight, But Not Everyone Is On Board

The plane had only just reached cruising altitude Monday when the pilot made the announcement: The COVID mask mandate on public transportation was over, effective immediately. Many passengers on the Alaska Airlines flight ripped off their face coverings, cheering the change.

It was the first time Rachael Mahoney and her 17-year-old son, Christian, had flown since before the pandemic. Christian is immunocompromised, with severe asthma and lung scarring, but they had decided to make the trip from San Francisco to Honolulu to tour colleges. It was a calculated risk, but one they felt OK with assuming masks would be required.

“There was this gentleman by the window, and he immediately made an exclamation [like] ‘yay!’ and removed his mask. My son and I kept ours on,” Mahoney told BuzzFeed News. “Christian turned to me and said, ‘Oh, great.’”

The mother and son, both of whom are up to date on COVID vaccinations, were just two of the many travelers who learned midflight that face masks would no longer be required on several major airlines, including Delta, American, JetBlue, and United. Numerous pilots announced the news to passengers, allowing them to unmask right away. Videos and photos of the moment have circulated widely online.