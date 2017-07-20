BuzzFeed News

A Two-Second Video Of A 5-Year-Old Boy Saying “NO” Has Turned Into The Funniest New Meme

A Two-Second Video Of A 5-Year-Old Boy Saying “NO” Has Turned Into The Funniest New Meme

"Hey Mom, can I..."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on July 20, 2017, at 3:56 p.m. ET

This is Naja Lynn Williams, a 17-year-old from Houston, and her 5-year-old brother, Dellivon Markel Frazier Jr.

In June, the siblings were getting pizza when one of Naja's friends asked her a question on Snapchat. She asked Dellivon to say "no" in response, she told BuzzFeed News. At first, he said it pretty quietly, so "being the annoying but yet loving sister I am," she asked him to say it louder.
In June, the siblings were getting pizza when one of Naja's friends asked her a question on Snapchat.

She asked Dellivon to say "no" in response, she told BuzzFeed News. At first, he said it pretty quietly, so "being the annoying but yet loving sister I am," she asked him to say it louder.

And Dellivon delivered.

caption this
maria fernanda @_fuur_

caption this

On Sunday, after rewatching the video with her friend Maria Fernanda, Maria posted the two-second video on Twitter.

And now, it's turned into a huge meme.

Alyssa @alyssairuegas

"Hey mom can i...." https://t.co/23HoJuFYqb

Hbk @Louie__teee

"My homeboy tryna talk to you " https://t.co/1STKxFN4Lf

It's just so versatile.

diego @shadesof666

me: my skin is looking so nice and clear. can it please stay like this forever? my skin: https://t.co/hZTfZfZYM3

antonio @antoniodelotero

“can i have a fry?” https://t.co/Mb1xatCo2S

ari 💞 @alluringarii

when he asks you if you're mad knowing damn well you're mad https://t.co/4umCSJuYBq

It's the "NO" heard 'round the world.

kaylee @kayyfiree

"hangout with me so you can do my makeup!!!!" https://t.co/DVwnyBdinq

Ray Lopez @Powerful

mom: u need to start going out more u never leave the house me: mom can i go to- mom: https://t.co/9svgiIqcUo

Naja said Dellivon has a big, goofy personality and "is always like that."

"He is very loving and caring towards family, but he is a character," she said.

And he's definitely loving his newfound status as a meme.

"When he found out, he was excited, and said, 'Loook at meeee I'm so happy!'" she said.

