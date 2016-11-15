This Teen Went To His Best Friend's House At 2 A.M. Just To Give Her A Hug

They met as high school freshmen, when they both opted out of a non-required standardized test and had to spend the day in the school gym.

Nicole had just moved and was new to the school. Though she had mutual friends with Jeffrey, she didn't know him well — that is, until she fell asleep in the middle of the gym, in Jeffrey's lap, for about an hour.

"I was so tired that day," Nicole said. "And he was OK with it, I don't know how! I literally met the kid that same day, and I fell asleep in his lap."