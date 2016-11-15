BuzzFeed News

This Teen Went To His Best Friend's House At 2 A.M. Just To Give Her A Hug

This Teen Went To His Best Friend's House At 2 A.M. Just To Give Her A Hug

"Get you a friend like this."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on November 15, 2016, at 12:52 p.m. ET

Nicole Aramboles and Jeffrey Walsh, 16, are best friends living in Clifton, New Jersey.

Nicole Aramboles

They met as high school freshmen, when they both opted out of a non-required standardized test and had to spend the day in the school gym.

Nicole had just moved and was new to the school. Though she had mutual friends with Jeffrey, she didn't know him well — that is, until she fell asleep in the middle of the gym, in Jeffrey's lap, for about an hour.

"I was so tired that day," Nicole said. "And he was OK with it, I don't know how! I literally met the kid that same day, and I fell asleep in his lap."

Nicole said she felt "so embarrassed" at the time, but the two, now juniors, "have been best friends ever since."

Nicole Aramboles

Nicole said Jeffrey has always been a caring friend, like when she had the flu a few months ago and Jeffrey came over to keep her company.

"It’s just like a thing now," Nicole, who lives a five-minute walk from Jeffrey, said. "If I wanted doughnuts, he’d go to Dunkin' Donuts and come to my house."

Late Friday night, Nicole was texting Jeffrey because she "was so tired and wasn’t in a good mood."

Nicole Aramboles

"So he was joking around, and he said, 'Do you want me to deliver you a hug?'" Nicole said.

"And I was like, 'Yeah, sure.'"

Just minutes later, at 2 a.m., Jeffrey showed up at her house to give her a hug.

Nicole Aramboles

"He literally came over right away," Nicole said.

After that, they got breakfast at the local diner where Nicole works.

Nicole posted about the hug delivery on Twitter, where thousands thought it was too sweet.

get u a friend like this
katara @nickyswank

get u a friend like this

And, of course, a lot of people are shipping it.

Jeffrey love you girl https://t.co/YIjdB1iw67
Makayla @MakaylaMashelle

Jeffrey love you girl https://t.co/YIjdB1iw67

maybe deadass will be our always https://t.co/LIFYed6wPr
gnarly rae jepsen @shreagan

maybe deadass will be our always https://t.co/LIFYed6wPr

Lord guide this kid out the friendzone https://t.co/RLdcYyG2ot
louae uchiha @louaee

Lord guide this kid out the friendzone https://t.co/RLdcYyG2ot

marry him https://t.co/wzFcRy1nZD
hiba هبة @iatemuggles

marry him https://t.co/wzFcRy1nZD

Nicole insists the two are "just friends," but admits there have been some feelings there.

Twitter / Via Twitter: @andrew_kemeny

"He did kind of like me over the summer ... But at the time, I was going through this breakup and I wasn't ready to be with anyone else anytime soon," she said.

Nicole said Jeffrey eventually stopped liking her, and now likes someone else.

"I've always said this ... I would date Jeffrey because a relationship with him would be awesome," she said. "He's a great dude."

"He’s always just been someone who’s been there for me," she said.

Nicole Aramboles
