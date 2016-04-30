BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

These Photos Of Mark Zuckerberg's Dog Hiding In Plain Sight Are Adorably Hilarious

news

These Photos Of Mark Zuckerberg's Dog Hiding In Plain Sight Are Adorably Hilarious

He's so good at hiding!

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed Staff

Posted on April 30, 2016, at 11:12 a.m. ET

Have you met Beast?

He&#x27;s a Puli, which is a type of Hungarian Sheepdog. According to Beast&#x27;s Facebook page, his interests include &quot;herding things, cuddling, loving, and eating.&quot;
Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook / Via facebook.com

He's a Puli, which is a type of Hungarian Sheepdog. According to Beast's Facebook page, his interests include "herding things, cuddling, loving, and eating."

Oh yeah, and he belongs to the founder and CEO of Facebook, Mark Zuckerberg.

Zuckerberg recently shared photos of Beast being a camouflage master on Facebook.
Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook / Via facebook.com

Zuckerberg recently shared photos of Beast being a camouflage master on Facebook.

Can you spot the dog in this picture?

Nope, that&#x27;s literally just a rug. No dog there.
Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook / Via Facebook: zuck

Nope, that's literally just a rug. No dog there.

Oh, there he is!

Check out his cute little tongue!!! 😭
Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook / Via Facebook: zuck

Check out his cute little tongue!!! 😭

And apparently Beast is in this photo, but all I see is a mop.

I guess we&#x27;ll never find him. He&#x27;s too good at hiding.
Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook / Via Facebook: zuck

I guess we'll never find him. He's too good at hiding.

You win this time, Beast. <3

Mark Zuckerberg / Facebook / Via facebook.com
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT