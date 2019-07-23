These Neighbors Formed A Human Chain To Protect A Dad And Son From ICE

A group of neighbors in the Nashville neighborhood of Hermitage formed a human chain on Monday to protect a member of their community and his 12-year-old son as Immigrations and Customs Enforcement agents sought to carry out an arrest. The incident, which was captured in a Facebook live video, showed the neighbors surrounding the white van in which the man and his son had locked themselves. ICE agents, driving a white pickup truck, had blocked in the car in order to take him into custody. Stacey Farley, a neighbor who participated in the human chain, told BuzzFeed News the early morning standoff lasted about four hours. Eventually, ICE left, and the neighbors were able to shuttle the two safely back inside their home. “We just wrapped our arms around and formed a chain and dared someone to break through it," said Farley, who lives three doors down from the family. Meanwhile, the neighbors encouraged them to stay strong and stay put, bringing them food and water. To withstand the intense summer heat, they also gave them wet rags and refilled their gas tank so they could keep the air conditioner on.



According to Nashville Scene, the ICE agents did not come with a warrant signed by a judge, which meant they did not have the authority to forcibly enter the man's home or car. “They were here with an administrative order that they wrote themselves," Daniel Yoon, an attorney who was at the scene, told Nashville Scene. "There’s no judicial review, no magistrate review, no probable cause. It doesn’t give them the authority to break down a door like you would with a normal warrant. They didn’t try to do that. But they still lied to the individuals inside and to people on the scene about, ‘No, this does give us that authority.’” ICE did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but an agency spokesperson told local station NewsChannel 5 that no arrests were made during the incident. Metro Nashville Police, who were also on the scene, told NewsChannel 5 they showed up after an ICE agent called them but "did not specify what he wanted the police department to do." "When the police arrived, they learned that ICE was attempting to serve a detainer only on the individual," police said in the statement. "The officers were instructed to not be involved in the service of the detainer, but to stand by from a distance to keep the peace if necessary. ICE ultimately left while the man was still in the van. The police left accordingly."

Nashville Mayor David Briley put out a statement saying the city's police officers "do not actively participate in immigration enforcement efforts and only serve as peacekeepers." "I am keenly aware that this type of activity by our federal government stokes fear and distrust in our most vulnerable communities, which is why we do not use our local resources to enforce ICE orders," Briley said.

