Democrats Sang "Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye" To Republicans After They Repealed Obamacare

They sang it as a taunt, saying they would lose their midterm elections.

By Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 4, 2017, at 2:57 p.m. ET

Moments after House Republicans passed their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday, Democrats taunted them by singing "na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye," saying they would lose in the 2018 midterm elections.

Democrats just sang "Na Na Na Na Hey Hey-ey Goodbye" on the House floor to Republicans who voted to repeal Obamacare
BuzzFeed News @BuzzFeedNews



There was some confusion as to which side was singing at first, with most people initially thinking it was the Republicans singing it as a goodbye to Obamacare.

"Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye" by Steam has a long history as a sports chant, as well as as a taunt in Congress. According to Talking Points Memo, Republicans sang it to Democrats after the passing of the 1993 Clinton tax bill.

Missouri Rep. Emanuel Cleaver told the Wall Street Journal it was a reference to the 2018 midterms and was not planned in advance.

Even so, the move didn't seem to go over well with the public, with many calling it tasteless following a vote that could strip health insurance from millions of Americans.

Twitter: @gbrockell
Twitter: @edzitron
If it was the Dems doing the singing, it's pathetic This isn't a silly game, people are gonna die.
Carter Rodríguez @Carter_Shade



Apparently it's the Dems singing "Goodbye" to Republicans assuming they'll lose seats... still very stupid, this isn't sport.
Jack Pattillo @jack_p



So the democrats singing will be paying for peoples healthcare, or are they ok with people dying for their political gain?
DevNull @DevNullSA



WHO'S SINGING, IS IT THE DEMOCRATS OR THE REPUBLICANS, EITHER WAY FUCK EVERYBODY
Alena Smith @internetalena



