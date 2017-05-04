Democrats Sang "Na Na Na Na, Hey Hey Hey, Goodbye" To Republicans After They Repealed Obamacare
They sang it as a taunt, saying they would lose their midterm elections.
Moments after House Republicans passed their bill to repeal and replace Obamacare on Thursday, Democrats taunted them by singing "na na na na, hey hey hey, goodbye," saying they would lose in the 2018 midterm elections.
Even so, the move didn't seem to go over well with the public, with many calling it tasteless following a vote that could strip health insurance from millions of Americans.
