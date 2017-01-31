Turns Out We've All Been Singing "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" Wrong This Whole Time
"My emo ass is shook."
If you were alive in 2005, you probably sang "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" at the top of your lungs at least a few times.
But what if I were to tell you you've been singing the lyrics wrong this WHOLE. FREAKING. TIME?!?!?!
Turns out the lyrics are actually closing "a goddamn door" — not "the goddamn door." This fact was brought to light on Twitter on Sunday.
Raquel's shock was shared by singer Halsey, who then called upon Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie to explain.
"I can't," Urie responded. "That's some Berenstein/Berenstain shit right there."
This is a reference to "the Mandela effect," the phenomenon of many people misremembering the same thing. For example, many claim they remember the “Berenstain Bears” being spelled the "Berenstein Bears" as kids.
Still, Urie said "there is no answer" because he's sung the song "both ways."
The truth about "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" is fucking people right up.
The Mandela effect is REAL.
