BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Turns Out We've All Been Singing "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" Wrong This Whole Time

news / viral

Turns Out We've All Been Singing "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" Wrong This Whole Time

"My emo ass is shook."

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 31, 2017, at 5:59 p.m. ET

If you were alive in 2005, you probably sang "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" at the top of your lungs at least a few times.

View this video on YouTube
youtube.com

Including screaming, "THE POOR GROOM'S BRIDE IS A WHORE" as loud as possible, as was required.

But what if I were to tell you you've been singing the lyrics wrong this WHOLE. FREAKING. TIME?!?!?!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
NBC

Turns out the lyrics are actually closing "a goddamn door" — not "the goddamn door." This fact was brought to light on Twitter on Sunday.

the fact it's always been "a goddamn door" and not "the goddamn door" is REALLY fucking me up right now
raquel @Ruhquel

the fact it's always been "a goddamn door" and not "the goddamn door" is REALLY fucking me up right now

Reply Retweet Favorite

Raquel, a longtime Panic! at the Disco fan, tweeted the earth-shattering discovery after reading the CD booklet.

"When I found out about the actual lyrics, I played it a cappella on YouTube and slowed it down to see if it actually was 'a,' and it is," the 20-year-old from New York told BuzzFeed News. "And my brain just couldn't get that. I still refuse to accept it."

Raquel's shock was shared by singer Halsey, who then called upon Panic! at the Disco frontman Brendon Urie to explain.

Explain. @brendonurie https://t.co/dewc3Xt5LS
h @halsey

Explain. @brendonurie https://t.co/dewc3Xt5LS

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

"I can't," Urie responded. "That's some Berenstein/Berenstain shit right there."

. @halsey Hahaha I can't. That's some Berenstein/Berenstain shit right there.
Brendon Urie @brendonurie

. @halsey Hahaha I can't. That's some Berenstein/Berenstain shit right there.

Reply Retweet Favorite

This is a reference to "the Mandela effect," the phenomenon of many people misremembering the same thing. For example, many claim they remember the “Berenstain Bears” being spelled the "Berenstein Bears" as kids.

Some people think these unexplained collective false memories are proof of the existence of parallel universes.Other examples include people thinking the Monopoly man wears a monocle, Sinbad being in a &#x27;90s genie movie called Shazam, and, as per the effect&#x27;s name, Nelson Mandela dying in prison in the &#x27;80s rather than in 2013.

Some people think these unexplained collective false memories are proof of the existence of parallel universes.

Other examples include people thinking the Monopoly man wears a monocle, Sinbad being in a '90s genie movie called Shazam, and, as per the effect's name, Nelson Mandela dying in prison in the '80s rather than in 2013.

Still, Urie said "there is no answer" because he's sung the song "both ways."

Btw, there is no answer. I've sung "Sins" both ways. Doesn't matter. Trust me, it's all right. 👍🏻
Brendon Urie @brendonurie

Btw, there is no answer. I've sung "Sins" both ways. Doesn't matter. Trust me, it's all right. 👍🏻

Reply Retweet Favorite

Raquel also noted that a few lyrics appear in the CD booklet that were later cut from the songs due to time constraints.

"I don't think 'the' would have been cut since it takes the same amount of time to say it as 'a,'" she said.

The truth about "I Write Sins Not Tragedies" is fucking people right up.

NAH SORRY THIS HAS ME FUCKED UP I JUST RAN TO MY LYRIC BOOKLET RELISTENED TO THE SONG WATCHED FIVE LYRICS VIDEOS ON… https://t.co/5Mc3GFRsmh
nico @TWlNKGOD

NAH SORRY THIS HAS ME FUCKED UP I JUST RAN TO MY LYRIC BOOKLET RELISTENED TO THE SONG WATCHED FIVE LYRICS VIDEOS ON… https://t.co/5Mc3GFRsmh

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
shut ur the goddamn mouth my childhood was a LIE https://t.co/HKxLN2d0YB
slingblade @TippinCows

shut ur the goddamn mouth my childhood was a LIE https://t.co/HKxLN2d0YB

Reply Retweet Favorite
I feel like my whole life has been uprooted by this https://t.co/RxD4Pn0us9
Sara Hale 🌻 @queen_saaara

I feel like my whole life has been uprooted by this https://t.co/RxD4Pn0us9

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Mandela effect is REAL.

the mandela effect is in full force https://t.co/PsVoCy4IDH
shannon @squidmoss

the mandela effect is in full force https://t.co/PsVoCy4IDH

Reply Retweet Favorite
I can't believe I just got Mandela'd by a Panic At The Disco song. I hate 2017. https://t.co/V5X6tpd2Rz
Ryan Broderick @broderick

I can't believe I just got Mandela'd by a Panic At The Disco song. I hate 2017. https://t.co/V5X6tpd2Rz

Reply Retweet Favorite
mendela effect bitch my emo ass is shook https://t.co/qC5GXtj8KP
holly jolly juno ☃ @_pretty_boi

mendela effect bitch my emo ass is shook https://t.co/qC5GXtj8KP

Reply Retweet Favorite

20 Examples Of The Mandela Effect That’ll Make You Believe You’re In A Parallel Universe

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT