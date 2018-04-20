BuzzFeed News

Musicians And DJs Are Mourning The Death Of EDM Artist Avicii At 28

"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do," said Calvin Harris.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on April 20, 2018, at 2:37 p.m. ET

Avicii, the Swedish DJ famous for songs such as "Levels" and "Wake Me Up," was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday. He was 28.

The death of the artist, whose given name was Tim Bergling, was confirmed by his publicist, Diana Baron. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," Baron said in a statement.

Musicians and DJs, many of whom called him an inspiration to the electronic music genre, are mourning the loss of Avicii.

Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do. My heart goes out to his family. God bless you Tim x

No words can describe the sadness I’m feeling right now, hearing about Avicii passing away....💔 Thoughts go out to his family and friends...

Such sad news to hear about Avicii passing. Too young and way too soon. My condolences go out to his family, friends and fans x

my sincerest and most heartfelt condolences to the friends, fans and families of @Avicii :( Banter aside, nobody can deny what he has accomplished and done for modern dance music and im very proud of him.

I cannot express enough that @Avicii revolutionized dance music, and effortlessly. An unparalleled writer and one of my biggest inspirations will be remembered and missed for centuries to come. We love you Tim.

I have no words. I remember how amazing it was to make Lonely Together and it felt like just yesterday we were talking. Condolences to Avicii's family, friends, and the fans who supported him. May he rest in peace. Gone too soon. I’m devastated. Heartbroken.

Something really horrible happened. We lost a friend with such a beautiful heart and the world lost an incredibly talented musician. Thank you for your beautiful melodies, the time we shared in the studio, playing together as djs or just enjoying life as friends. RIP @Avicii https://t.co/IGiTYetJcq

Oh my god truly devastated for Avicii very very sad news way to young ... what a talent he was. rest in peace x

Rest in peace, Avicii. We lost a legend.

Wow, I would like to take a moment to pay tribute to the man who really opened my eyes as to what my productions could one day sound like. @Avicii was a genius and a music innovator, and I can not believe he is no longer with us. RIP to the very best.

Just hearrbthe craziest shit about avicii....

At a loss for words...Rest easy brother 😪 @Avicii

OH MY GOD 😭 wow... I’m speechless. May you Rest In Peace my dear Tim 💔 RT @TMZ: #BREAKING: Avicii Has Died at 28 #RIP https://t.co/dvE4cgk9BY

. @Avicii was talented and kind, and I was genuinely excited to see what would come next from him. His future most certainly should have been written beyond age 28. I am heartbroken. Rest easy Tim.

devastated at the news of @Avicii passing. working with him was one of my favorite collaborative moments. far too young. the world was a happier and fuller place with his presence and art. sending all my love to his friends and family. Xxdr

RIP AVICII 🙏🏾 May your legacy continue to live on through your music. Thank you for the impact that you have on many. Prayers going out to your family, friends and fans all across the world. We will miss you.

I’m devastated. RIP @Avicii

RIP @Avicii you will be insanely missed...my deepest condolences to his family.

RIP Tim. You were a brilliant composer and a gentle spirit. Fond memories of creating music w @Avicii and @nilerodgers- https://t.co/AfCVbXlhQh

taken too soon #rip Avicii

Can’t believe this is true..my biggest inspiration and the reason why I started making electronic music. Thank you for all the joy you brought to the world with your music. RIP @Avicii https://t.co/74ihAHtpl2

Cant believe we lost one of the greatest music influencers of our time. Way too young to leave. Thank you for everything @Avicii Rest In Peace

literally nothing to say right now. RIP to an absolute legend @Avicii ..

So terrible to hear the music industry lost another influential artist. @Avicii taken way too soon.

Rest In Peace Avicii.. thank you so much for moving the world. You will not be forgotten. So incredibly sad. 🙏🏽

Devastating news.. Rest In Peace Avicii, you were an inspiration!

Damn Dude RIP #Avicii 🙏🏽

Wow. Avicii. I can’t believe this! What an inspiration to a lot of producers regardless of genre. This is so heartbreaking.

OMG Avicii 😭😭 pls say it’s not true

RIP Avicii. Remember to tell the people you love how you feel everyday

So many of us wouldn't be where we are without @Avicii . Thank you for what you did in your time here. RIP

what a terribly sad moment for dance music. rest in peace avicii.

Rest in peace @Avicii My heart goes out to your family at this difficult time. x

Rest easy Avicii, you inspired so many of us. Wish I could have said that to you in person x

