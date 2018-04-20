Musicians And DJs Are Mourning The Death Of EDM Artist Avicii At 28
"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do," said Calvin Harris.
Avicii, the Swedish DJ famous for songs such as "Levels" and "Wake Me Up," was found dead in Muscat, Oman, on Friday. He was 28.
The death of the artist, whose given name was Tim Bergling, was confirmed by his publicist, Diana Baron. The cause of death was not disclosed.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," Baron said in a statement.
Musicians and DJs, many of whom called him an inspiration to the electronic music genre, are mourning the loss of Avicii.
