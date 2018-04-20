Musicians And DJs Are Mourning The Death Of EDM Artist Avicii At 28

"Devastating news about Avicii, a beautiful soul, passionate and extremely talented with so much more to do," said Calvin Harris.

The death of the artist, whose given name was Tim Bergling, was confirmed by his publicist, Diana Baron. The cause of death was not disclosed.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the loss of Tim Bergling, also known as Avicii. The family is devastated and we ask everyone to please respect their need for privacy in this difficult time," Baron said in a statement.