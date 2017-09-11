BuzzFeed News

Miss Texas Just Slammed Trump For His Reluctance To Condemn White Supremacy

"This pageant contestant has greater moral clarity than the President of the United States."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on September 11, 2017, at 8:44 a.m. ET

During the Miss America pageant Sunday night, Miss Texas Margana Wood was asked about President Trump's response to the white supremacist march in Charlottesville — in which he blamed violence "on many sides" — and she did not hold back.

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh ... didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica
shauna @goldengateblond

Miss Texas was asked if Trump handled Charlottesville badly. She, uh ... didn't play. 🇺🇸 #MissAmerica

In the 20 seconds she was given to respond, she condemned both white supremacy and the president's reluctance to condemn it:

I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.

People were seriously impressed with Wood's unwavering response:

Miss Texas did not hold back, her answer was 🔥🔥🔥 #MissAmerica https://t.co/MxHQ9H7HDG
Justin @DTPJustin

Miss Texas did not hold back, her answer was 🔥🔥🔥 #MissAmerica https://t.co/MxHQ9H7HDG

She better tell the damn truth https://t.co/FoQ8aWfm1T
Melanie🍯 @thesoulasylum

She better tell the damn truth https://t.co/FoQ8aWfm1T

Today was the day Miss Texas became president. https://t.co/doQa3Fq5UT
Erik Anderson @awards_watch

Today was the day Miss Texas became president. https://t.co/doQa3Fq5UT

And many were struck by how different her answer was from Trump's.

Miss Texas just took a stronger stance against White Supremacists than @realDonaldTrump ever has #MissAmerica
Bill McQuillen @bmcquillen

Miss Texas just took a stronger stance against White Supremacists than @realDonaldTrump ever has #MissAmerica

Miss Texas--a white woman--showed more integrity in 20 seconds than Trump has known all his life. #MissAmerica
Charles Clymer🏳️‍🌈 @cmclymer

Miss Texas--a white woman--showed more integrity in 20 seconds than Trump has known all his life. #MissAmerica

Pageant contestants are officially clearer, tougher and more compassionate than the President. https://t.co/0Y3wzrOuAR
Judd Apatow @JuddApatow

Pageant contestants are officially clearer, tougher and more compassionate than the President. https://t.co/0Y3wzrOuAR

This pageant contestant has greater moral clarity than the President of the United States. https://t.co/4N6T8jRpZx
Justin Hendrix @justinhendrix

This pageant contestant has greater moral clarity than the President of the United States. https://t.co/4N6T8jRpZx

Other perspectives on this story

  • 1
    1/4
    "THIS right here is what we need from our white friends. No more justifications, no more defending hate speech as 'free speech'. Call it out for what it is and help us fight against it. We need more people like her"
  • 2
    2/4
    "Please leave politics out of beauty pageants...😑 "
  • 3
    3/4
    "Glad she spoke her mind! Not all in Texas agree with Trump's views."
  • 4
    4/4
    "As a Texan, we all just rolled our eyes at her. As we in Texas just showed, we get past these race issues that are pushed fraudately by the left."

Outside Your Bubble is a BuzzFeed News effort to bring you a diversity of thought and opinion from around the internet. If you don't see your viewpoint represented, contact the curator at bubble@buzzfeed.com. Click here for more on Outside Your Bubble.

