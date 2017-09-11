Miss Texas Just Slammed Trump For His Reluctance To Condemn White Supremacy
"This pageant contestant has greater moral clarity than the President of the United States."
During the Miss America pageant Sunday night, Miss Texas Margana Wood was asked about President Trump's response to the white supremacist march in Charlottesville — in which he blamed violence "on many sides" — and she did not hold back.
In the 20 seconds she was given to respond, she condemned both white supremacy and the president's reluctance to condemn it:
I think that the white supremacist issue, it was very obvious that it was a terrorist attack. And I think that President Donald Trump should’ve made a statement earlier addressing the fact, and in making sure all Americans feel safe in this country. That is the number one issue right now.
People were seriously impressed with Wood's unwavering response:
And many were struck by how different her answer was from Trump's.
-
