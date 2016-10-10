MGM Silent On Unaired "The Apprentice" Footage

Andrew H. Walker / Getty Images

Burnett faced mounting pressure to release footage after Friday's release of a 2005 hot mic video of Donald Trump apparently bragging about sexually assaulting women and trying to have sex with a married woman.

More than 20 former contestants, crew members, and editors told the Associated Press that Trump treated women on the show inappropriately, including talking about which contestants he would like to have sex with and rating them by breast size.

A source close to Burnett told BuzzFeed News that Burnett supports Trump, and has threatened his staff with a $5 million fine if the outtakes are made public.

Burnett “is pro-Trump and has made clear to his teams that he will sue anyone who leaks,” the person said.

It's possible, though, that the footage may not be Burnett's to release.

MGM acquired 55% of Burnett's studio in 2014, and in 2015, they bought out the remainder of the company and named Burnett president of MGM Television.

A top spokesperson for MGM did not respond to request for comment by BuzzFeed News sent earlier this evening.