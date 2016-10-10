MGM Silent On Unaired "The Apprentice" Footage
MGM, which purchased The Apprentice executive producer Mark Burnett's studio in 2015, did not respond to BuzzFeed News requests on Sunday asking if they will release unaired footage of Donald Trump on the show — if they have it.
