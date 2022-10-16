Megan Thee Stallion Gave A Raw, Emotional Performance Hosting "SNL" And Opened Up About How Much She's Going Through

"Now I can go by another name: Megan Thee Bitch That Needs Some Sleep," she joked in her Saturday Night Live opening monologue.

Julia Reinstein
Julia Reinstein

It's been a big year for Megan Thee Stallion, and in many ways a difficult one, too.

In the past year alone, the hit rapper not only put out her album Traumazine and performed around the world, but also graduated from college.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the 2022 iHeartRadio Music Festival on Sept. 24, 2022, in Las Vegas.

She's also spoken about how she's still coping with the death of her mother in 2019. The fallout from when she was shot in 2020 is also ongoing; rapper Tory Lanez is set to go on trial for assault later this year.

Then, just last week, thieves broke into her LA home, stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars’ worth of items, according to TMZ.

Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during the Reading Festival on Aug. 26, 2022, in Reading, England.

The Los Angeles Police Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment from BuzzFeed News, but in a tweet the next night, Megan appeared to acknowledge the burglary and expressed her relief that no one was hurt.

TINA SNOW @theestallion

Material things can be replaced but I’m glad everyone is safe 💙🙏🏾

On Saturday, Megan appeared on Saturday Night Live as both host and musical guest, becoming the second woman rapper ever to do so. (Queen Latifah performed and hosted in 2004.)

In her opening monologue, she opened up about the toll this time has taken on her. "Finishing college while pursuing a rap career is not easy, and I did that while putting out song after song and going on a world tour. So now I can go by another name: Megan Thee Bitch That Needs Some Sleep," she joked.

She also plugged the website she launched last month, called Bad Bitches Have Bad Days Too, where she shares mental health resources, including crisis hotlines and directories of Black and LGBTQ therapists.

On Friday, ahead of her SNL appearance, Megan told fans that she would need to "take a break" after it, saying on Twitter that she is "so tired, physically and emotionally."

TINA SNOW @theestallion

Hotties im really sorry but after SNL I really gotta take a break I’m so tired, physically and emotionally

The toll showed as she performed her song "Anxiety" on Saturday and became emotional during a verse referencing the loss of her mother.

Fans praised the performance, particularly for how much strength it showed amid everything she's going through.

♡ | megyoncé supremacy @knowlehs

People really underestimate the shit Megan goes through, She’s really out here trying to keep it together without her biggest supporters. It takes so much strength to endure that kind of loss and still be willing to wake up and face the day.

bri 💎 @DearBelcalis

People couldn’t last a mile in Megan’s shoes. She has been through more than most and still let’s her light shine brightly and beautifully and that’s all I have to say #SNL

AMERICA'S PROBLEM @FUCCl

when Megan started tearing up, i lost it. i know it’s gotta be hard, but i’m glad she’s still going. 🥺🫶🏾

