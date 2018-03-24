A Parkland Survivor Led The March For Our Lives In Singing "Happy Birthday" For One Of Her Classmates Who Was Killed
Nicholas Dworet would have turned 18 on Saturday.
In a powerful moment at the March for Our Lives on Saturday, Parkland survivor Samantha Fuentes led the crowd in singing "Happy Birthday" to her classmate Nicholas Dworet, who was killed in the shooting.
"Today is March 24, March for Our Lives, but it is also the birthday of Nick Dworet, someone that was senselessly murdered in front of me," Fuentes said.
Earlier in her speech, Fuentes recited a poem she had written about the shooting. Midway through, she vomited on stage, and still managed to finish reading it.
"I just threw up on international television and it feels great!" Fuentes said with a laugh.
Fuentes was shot and injured during the attack on her school last month, and has been active in the fight for gun control ever since.
Across social media, many people have joined Fuentes in wishing Dworet a happy birthday.
Many dedicated the March for Our Lives to his memory.
-
