BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Threw The First Pitch At A Baseball Game

news

John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Threw The First Pitch At A Baseball Game

Crushed it.

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on June 7, 2017, at 1:06 p.m. ET

John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 1-year-old daughter Luna threw the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday.

Stephen Brashear / Getty Images
Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

It didn't go very far at first, but her second try was flawless.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

(Perhaps with a little help from her parents.)

It was very, very adorable.

Stephen Brashear / Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
Stephen Brashear / Getty Images

Legend shared a photo of himself and the family on Instagram. "Proud papa #LunasFirstTour," he wrote.

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @johnlegend

People really cannot handle the cuteness.

Omg she actually threw the first pitch 😂😂@johnlegend @chrissyteigen
La Vie En Rose @gsforever22

Omg she actually threw the first pitch 😂😂@johnlegend @chrissyteigen

Reply Retweet Favorite
Actual fam goals😍 https://t.co/2HHdmi28q6
Brianna Lent @brii_lent

Actual fam goals😍 https://t.co/2HHdmi28q6

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
MY HEART https://t.co/ZR8pkiZe4Z
celine @celineetorres

MY HEART https://t.co/ZR8pkiZe4Z

Reply Retweet Favorite

And everyone's praising Luna as the greatest pitcher of all time.

Luna's already a better athlete than me... https://t.co/9dFDPLP8WQ
Rae Stotz @RaeStotz

Luna's already a better athlete than me... https://t.co/9dFDPLP8WQ

Reply Retweet Favorite
YOURE DOING GREAT SWEETIE @chrissyteigen https://t.co/6WW8HkSK7w
808's &amp; Headass @nxemidelrey

YOURE DOING GREAT SWEETIE @chrissyteigen https://t.co/6WW8HkSK7w

Reply Retweet Favorite

But really, she was more interested in the team's candy stash.

I have never been so proud
christine teigen @chrissyteigen

I have never been so proud

Reply Retweet Favorite

❤️ ❤️ ❤️

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @chrissyteigen
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT