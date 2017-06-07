John Legend And Chrissy Teigen's Daughter Threw The First Pitch At A Baseball Game
Crushed it.
John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's 1-year-old daughter Luna threw the first pitch at a Seattle Mariners game on Tuesday.
It didn't go very far at first, but her second try was flawless.
It was very, very adorable.
Legend shared a photo of himself and the family on Instagram. "Proud papa #LunasFirstTour," he wrote.
People really cannot handle the cuteness.
And everyone's praising Luna as the greatest pitcher of all time.
But really, she was more interested in the team's candy stash.
❤️ ❤️ ❤️
