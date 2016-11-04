BuzzFeed News

This Legal Analysis Of "The Little Mermaid" Is Kind Of Amazing

"The world could actually use more underwater courtroom dramas."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on November 4, 2016, at 2:40 p.m. ET

Remember in The Little Mermaid when Ariel signs Ursula's contract, trading her voice for legs so she can pursue her ~one true love~ she's met literally once?

Someone finally gave that contract the legal analysis it was long overdue for, and has deemed that Ariel was well within her rights to have it annulled.

Shon Faye, the London-based comic and writer who wrote the analysis, told BuzzFeed News she went to law school and is fully qualified to practice commercial law.

&quot;Ariel was always my favorite Disney princess. I always strongly identified with her, probably because we&#x27;re both trans women,&quot; Faye said. &quot;I mean, I&#x27;m just transgender, whereas I guess Ariel is trans-species, but you know, getting here wasn&#x27;t an easy ride for either of us!&quot;Faye said she recently decided to break down the legal inconsistencies when she was rewatching the movie and noticed Ursula says the contract is &quot;legal, binding, and completely unbreakable.&quot;&quot;I was like, &#x27;Not sure that&#x27;s true, babe,&#x27;&quot; she said.
Shon Faye

"Ariel was always my favorite Disney princess. I always strongly identified with her, probably because we're both trans women," Faye said. "I mean, I'm just transgender, whereas I guess Ariel is trans-species, but you know, getting here wasn't an easy ride for either of us!"

Faye said she recently decided to break down the legal inconsistencies when she was rewatching the movie and noticed Ursula says the contract is "legal, binding, and completely unbreakable."

"I was like, 'Not sure that's true, babe,'" she said.

Faye spent about 45 minutes writing out the argument, and DANG it is in depth.

People were pretty blown away by the contract law masterpiece.

A LOT of people want this case taken to the big screen for the "underwater courtroom drama" it deserves.

And, of course, the legal nerds of the internet are taking the argument even further.

Faye said lawyers around the world have actually told her they're really impressed with the analysis.

"Wish the partners at my old firm could see me now!" she said.

COURT DISMISSED.

