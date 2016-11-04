This Legal Analysis Of "The Little Mermaid" Is Kind Of Amazing

Shon Faye

"Ariel was always my favorite Disney princess. I always strongly identified with her, probably because we're both trans women," Faye said. "I mean, I'm just transgender, whereas I guess Ariel is trans-species, but you know, getting here wasn't an easy ride for either of us!"

Faye said she recently decided to break down the legal inconsistencies when she was rewatching the movie and noticed Ursula says the contract is "legal, binding, and completely unbreakable."

"I was like, 'Not sure that's true, babe,'" she said.