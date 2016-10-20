BuzzFeed News

Puppets Somehow Got Dragged Into The Debate Because 2016 Isn't Even Real

Puppets Somehow Got Dragged Into The Debate Because 2016 Isn't Even Real

"We are all the puppet."

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 19, 2016, at 10:31 p.m. ET

At the final presidential debate on Wednesday, things got heated when Donald Trump and Hillary Clinton both accused each other of being "puppets."

The moment occurred when Clinton said Putin would “rather have a puppet as president of the United States.&quot;“You’re the puppet,” Trump retorted.
People immediately rushed to the defense of puppets, who were for some reason dragged into this dumpster fire of a debate.

“You’re a puppet!” “NO, YOU’RE A PUPPET!”
jimgeraghty @jimgeraghty

“You’re a puppet!” “NO, YOU’RE A PUPPET!”

“We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.” Puppet Spokesperson #debatenight
Jamie Golden @jamiebgolden

“We would very much like to be excluded from this narrative.” Puppet Spokesperson #debatenight

puppets right now #debatenight
Malice Ghoulpus @alicegoldfuss

puppets right now #debatenight

Seriously, what is even happening anymore???

we are all the puppet
Tom Tomorrow @tomtomorrow

we are all the puppet

I haven't heard "You're a puppet!" screamed so much since I had sex with Pinocchio and was shocked he was a real MAN
Ira Madison III @ira

I haven't heard "You're a puppet!" screamed so much since I had sex with Pinocchio and was shocked he was a real MAN

"No, you're the puppet!" This episode of Sesame Street After Hours is brought to you by Pepe the Frog and voters like you.
(((Yair Rosenberg))) @Yair_Rosenberg

"No, you're the puppet!" This episode of Sesame Street After Hours is brought to you by Pepe the Frog and voters like you.

Please SNL - we want a sock puppet debate this weekend, please.
Ellen Weiss @Ellen_weiss

Please SNL - we want a sock puppet debate this weekend, please.

"A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on." - JFK "No puppet no puppet you're the puppet." - DJT
Lindy West @thelindywest

"A man may die, nations may rise and fall, but an idea lives on." - JFK "No puppet no puppet you're the puppet." - DJT

2016 honestly has no chill.

I've finally found a puppet I hate more than ALF
Mara Wilson @MaraWilson

I've finally found a puppet I hate more than ALF

YOU'RE A PUPPET NO YOU'RE A PUPPET YOU'RE A PUPPET NO YOU'RE A PUPPET ::they take off masks, they're both puppets:: ::everything burns::
Saladin Ahmed @saladinahmed

YOU'RE A PUPPET NO YOU'RE A PUPPET YOU'RE A PUPPET NO YOU'RE A PUPPET ::they take off masks, they're both puppets:: ::everything burns::

YOU'RE THE PUPPET!
Jason Gay @jasongay

YOU'RE THE PUPPET!

Current state of the "You're the puppet" #debatenight
Mike T @majtague

Current state of the "You're the puppet" #debatenight

20 days, y'all.

No you're the puppet ;)
shelby fero @shelbyfero

No you're the puppet ;)

