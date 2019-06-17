A Pro-Gun Parkland Shooting Survivor Had His Harvard Admission Revoked Over Racist Remarks

Kyle Kashuv had repeatedly used the n-word in Google Docs in the months before the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, screenshots revealed.

Scott Olson / Getty Images

A pro-gun teen who survived the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting said Monday that his Harvard University acceptance had been rescinded after screenshots circulated showing he'd repeatedly used racist slurs. Kyle Kashuv, 18, apologized in May after screenshots surfaced showing his repeated use of the n-word in a Google Doc a few months before the deadly shooting at his school. According to the screenshots, which were obtained by HuffPost, Kashuv typed in the shared Google Doc that was being used for a class study guide that he was “really good at typing nigger ok like practice uhhhhhh makes perfect.” In text messages with a "former friend," Kashuv also reportedly referenced a female classmate by saying "[she] goes for niggerjocks."

Y’all. This is what @Harvard rescinded Kyle Kashuv’s admission for. “I was only 16!” Raise your hand if you knew not to be racist when you were 16.

Kashuv apologized for the remarks last month, saying in a statement that he's grown "in an incredibly drastic way" since the shooting and he's "embarrassed by the petty, flippant kid represented in those screenshots." "We were 16-year-olds making idiotic comments, using callous and inflammatory language in an effort to be as extreme and shocking as possible," he said in May. "I'm embarrassed by it, but I want to be clear that the comments I made are not indicative of who I am or who I've become in the years since."

A quick note on callous comments I made a few years ago in high school that are circulating.

A Harvard spokesperson told BuzzFeed News the university doesn't comment publicly on the admissions status of individual applicants. Kashuv stepped down from his role with right-wing group Turning Point USA in May, just before the racist screenshots went public, saying he was taking a gap year before college to "push for more school safety legislation." The group, which has been involved in its fair share of racist incidents, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Thanks to his pro-gun stance, Kashuv had previously met President Donald Trump in the Oval Office, appeared on Fox News, and given a speech at an NRA conference.

Happy Birthday Mr.President! ⁣⁣ When my community was struggling, through all the confusion and pain, he was there to help. Taking the time on one of the busiest days of the administration to sit down with some just high school kid to discuss how to fix the real problems.

Kashuv was widely criticized for the surfaced racist remarks — even by far-right personality Laura Loomer. Former classmates of Kashuv, speaking to HuffPost, said the comments revealed in the Google Doc were standard fare for him. “Everyone knew him as the vulgar kid that says stuff like that, talked that way out loud,” one unnamed student said. “He would talk that way to a lot of people. I don’t think he was trying to hide it or anything, I don’t think he was scared, I think he fell into that Discord, gamer guy that says those vulgar things.”

“I honestly think, yeah, he’s racist against black people,” another said. On Monday, he announced his Harvard acceptance had been officially rescinded.

1/ THREAD: Harvard rescinded my acceptance. Three months after being admitted to Harvard Class of 2023, Harvard has decided to rescind my admission over texts and comments made nearly two years ago, months prior to the shooting. I have some thoughts. Here’s what happened.