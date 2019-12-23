 Skip To Content
Just A Bunch Of Tweets From People Who Actually Saw "Cats" This Weekend

"I feel like my entire consciousness has been extruded through a tube and then shot into fucking space."

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on December 23, 2019, at 11:43 a.m. ET

Greetings. If you're reading this post, it means humanity has survived its first weekend of Cats being in theaters.

The star-studded musical was billed by critics as a "descent into madness" and a sight "no human should see." It bombed its opening weekend, making just $6.5 million.

Still, the film — in which a bunch of anthropomorphic cats sing and dance in a competition to see who will get to ascend to the Heaviside Layer, aka die — was much buzzed about online.

Here are a bunch of tweets from people who actually saw Cats. They may raise more questions than answers.

🆗🆒🅱HOMAS @adam_boofsalot

I saw Cats and now I can't fuckin sleep and want to throw up
🆗🆒🅱HOMAS @adam_boofsalot

I saw Cats and now I can't fuckin sleep and want to throw up

matt lubchansky @Lubchansky

my brain absolutely does not have what it takes to process CATS in any way whatsoever. i feel like my entire consciousness has been extruded through a tube and then shot into fucking space
matt lubchansky @Lubchansky

my brain absolutely does not have what it takes to process CATS in any way whatsoever. i feel like my entire consciousness has been extruded through a tube and then shot into fucking space

The first thing you should know about Cats is that, apparently, it is quite bad. A lot of people walked right out of it.

Mark Joseph Stern @mjs_DC

There were about twenty people at my showing of CATS. Seven walked out. Some people were in fits of laughter by the end. It is shockingly bad. I really don't think you can understand how freaky and wrong it is until you see it.
Mark Joseph Stern @mjs_DC

There were about twenty people at my showing of CATS. Seven walked out. Some people were in fits of laughter by the end. It is shockingly bad. I really don’t think you can understand how freaky and wrong it is until you see it.

Laura @ColaptesAuratus

The best part of our showing of CATS was about 2/3rds of the way through when a man in the audience stood up, said "this movie is bad and I'm leaving", and walked out while everyone applauded him.
Laura @ColaptesAuratus

The best part of our showing of CATS was about 2/3rds of the way through when a man in the audience stood up, said "this movie is bad and I'm leaving", and walked out while everyone applauded him.

Michelle Dean @michelledean

At my screening of CATS I sat next to an 8-year-old child who, 45 minutes in, during a break in the singing, sat up and said loudly to his mother, "I hate this!!!" And I thought, here is a child of superior discernment
Michelle Dean @michelledean

At my screening of CATS I sat next to an 8-year-old child who, 45 minutes in, during a break in the singing, sat up and said loudly to his mother, "I hate this!!!" And I thought, here is a child of superior discernment

There were so many questions.

Brandi, #1 Fan of Pokey Reddick's Jheri Curl @ItsTheBrandi

Upon exiting CATS, I exclaimed "WHAT IS THE SCALE?!" Cats are not small enough for multiple cats to dance on a single rail on a railroad like that. Has Tom Hooper met a cat?!
Brandi, #1 Fan of Pokey Reddick's Jheri Curl @ItsTheBrandi

Upon exiting CATS, I exclaimed "WHAT IS THE SCALE?!" Cats are not small enough for multiple cats to dance on a single rail on a railroad like that. Has Tom Hooper met a cat?!

Margaret "Molly" Rasberry @RasberryRazz

@DanielleSATM @meganamram I screamed at the screen in vain asking what the hell a jellicle cat was. One helpful audience member stated it's the cat who most wants to die so I'll take that answer
Margaret "Molly" Rasberry @RasberryRazz

@DanielleSATM @meganamram I screamed at the screen in vain asking what the hell a jellicle cat was. One helpful audience member stated it’s the cat who most wants to die so I’ll take that answer

Many found it "distressingly horny."

Yoshi Yoshitani @yoshisquared

CATS was distressingly horny. And not in a sexy voyeuristic way. More like you open a bathroom door and find people in the middle of an orgy and you slam the door because you didn't ask for this!!
Yoshi Yoshitani @yoshisquared

CATS was distressingly horny. And not in a sexy voyeuristic way. More like you open a bathroom door and find people in the middle of an orgy and you slam the door because you didn’t ask for this!!

Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan

Watching CATS is like stumbling upon an unholy and heretofore unknown genre of porn. Every time these horny fur demons tongue a milk bowl and start moaning I was certain the FBI would raid the theater
Kyle Buchanan @kylebuchanan

Watching CATS is like stumbling upon an unholy and heretofore unknown genre of porn. Every time these horny fur demons tongue a milk bowl and start moaning I was certain the FBI would raid the theater

odetteandodile @odetteandodile

it is true that CATS is a horny abomination, but it is also true that you WILL end up sexually attracted to one of the cats by the end. you don't get to choose, the cat will choose you. that's your cat boyfriend now.
odetteandodile @odetteandodile

it is true that CATS is a horny abomination, but it is also true that you WILL end up sexually attracted to one of the cats by the end. you don’t get to choose, the cat will choose you. that’s your cat boyfriend now.

The theaters got super rowdy. It was like Rocky Horror Picture Show, but with more cats (and equally as horny).

Merry Albert Ching @albertxii

here's the full video of my friend Molly dancing in character during the credits of Cats last night. RT to save a life
Merry Albert Ching @albertxii

here’s the full video of my friend Molly dancing in character during the credits of Cats last night. RT to save a life

Kevin T. Porter @KevinTPorter

We got on our feet to sing and dance to Mr. Mistofelees like it was the last day of camp
Kevin T. Porter @KevinTPorter

We got on our feet to sing and dance to Mr. Mistofelees like it was the last day of camp

Erika Ishii @erikaishii

My friends and I saw the horny cat movie while drinking milk cocktails out of bowls and almost got kicked out of the theater for screaming too loud. I'm honestly still reeling.
Erika Ishii @erikaishii

My friends and I saw the horny cat movie while drinking milk cocktails out of bowls and almost got kicked out of the theater for screaming too loud. I’m honestly still reeling.

Though some theaters were practically empty.

Big crowd in for the CATS screening
Damien O’Donnell @CowLamb

Big crowd in for the CATS screening

Dorian DeBose @VerboseDebose

I saw Cats in an empty theater last night. It was the closest I've been to Purgatory.
Dorian DeBose @VerboseDebose

I saw Cats in an empty theater last night. It was the closest I've been to Purgatory.

Alexandra Michel @alexandra_em

There were only 4 other people at the Cats screening last night and they dressed up. I love Baltimore.
Alexandra Michel @alexandra_em

There were only 4 other people at the Cats screening last night and they dressed up. I love Baltimore.

Those lucky enough to see it early were treated to a CGI blooper in which Judi Dench — who again, plays a cat — appeared with human hands.

Jenelle Riley @jenelleriley

This isn't a joke: CATS was rushed into theaters before being finished so a new version is being sent to theaters with updated effects. How do you know if you have the old version? Look for Judi Dench's human hand, wedding ring and all.
Jenelle Riley @jenelleriley

This isn’t a joke: CATS was rushed into theaters before being finished so a new version is being sent to theaters with updated effects. How do you know if you have the old version? Look for Judi Dench’s human hand, wedding ring and all.

Haley Mlotek @haleymlotek

I saw the version of Cats where you can see Judi Dench's wedding ring and thought "I guess her character got married to another cat. Good for her."
Haley Mlotek @haleymlotek

I saw the version of Cats where you can see Judi Dench’s wedding ring and thought “I guess her character got married to another cat. Good for her.”

Some people had the time of their (nine) lives.

BeautifulGowns @BiutifulGowns

Just saw Cats and it's terrific. Please don't listen to critics. You have to have a special mindset to fully appreciate the deliciously weirdness of the movie. Idriss Elba and Taylor killed it. I highly enjoyed the dancing and the cinematography. Will surely see the movie again.
BeautifulGowns @BiutifulGowns

Just saw Cats and it's terrific. Please don't listen to critics. You have to have a special mindset to fully appreciate the deliciously weirdness of the movie. Idriss Elba and Taylor killed it. I highly enjoyed the dancing and the cinematography. Will surely see the movie again.

Kelly Turnbull @Coelasquid

Basically what you need to know about Cats is everyone I saw it with who watched Cats one thousand times as a teenager had a fun enough time and everyone who had never seen it before spent two hours recoiling in abject horror.
Kelly Turnbull @Coelasquid

Basically what you need to know about Cats is everyone I saw it with who watched Cats one thousand times as a teenager had a fun enough time and everyone who had never seen it before spent two hours recoiling in abject horror.

Standoms were immediately formed.

𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗿 @caissieIevy

after i saw cats today i was singing mr. mistoffelees on my way to the bathroom and this lady goes "i have the one stuck in my head too!". everyone's a mistoffelees stan
𝘁𝗮𝘆𝗹𝗼𝘂𝗿 @caissieIevy

after i saw cats today i was singing mr. mistoffelees on my way to the bathroom and this lady goes “i have the one stuck in my head too!”. everyone’s a mistoffelees stan

saw cats x56 @meryssong

maybe some of you aren't ready for this conversation but it was shocking that mr mistofelees wasn't the jellicle choice. my mans performed a whole magic trick saved all their asses and his song SLAPSSSS what's grizabella gonna do? cry?
saw cats x56 @meryssong

maybe some of you aren't ready for this conversation but it was shocking that mr mistofelees wasn't the jellicle choice. my mans performed a whole magic trick saved all their asses and his song SLAPSSSS what's grizabella gonna do? cry?

But for the most part, the reviews were like:

Ian Hecox @SmoshIan

Saw CATS last night. Seeing it again tonight. Fuck it's so bad.
Ian Hecox @SmoshIan

Saw CATS last night. Seeing it again tonight. Fuck it’s so bad.

andi @captaintrash

half the songs in cats start with lyrics like "im bumbleguts the horny magic cat, im the cat who's magic and horny"
andi @captaintrash

half the songs in cats start with lyrics like "im bumbleguts the horny magic cat, im the cat who's magic and horny"

I saw Cats, what a piece of fuck junk
Aaron Long @aalong64

I saw Cats, what a piece of fuck junk

I just saw cats and um,,,,,,congratulations to dogs
Miss Boochie @MissTonyPajamas

I just saw cats and um,,,,,,congratulations to dogs

Cy🧢 @ NYFB, CCFC @CyTheFox

I saw CATS so you don't have to. I am mortified. Creeped out to the fullest extent. The horror that is the anthropomorphic cat has engulfed my mind with its computationally generated embellishments. Their voices are what I hear in my darkest sleep.
Cy🧢 @ NYFB, CCFC @CyTheFox

I saw CATS so you don't have to. I am mortified. Creeped out to the fullest extent. The horror that is the anthropomorphic cat has engulfed my mind with its computationally generated embellishments. Their voices are what I hear in my darkest sleep.

Lizzie Moulton @LizzieMoulton

Just saw Cats (2019) and I wish I could perform a song and get another chance at life and not watch Cats (2019)
Lizzie Moulton @LizzieMoulton

Just saw Cats (2019) and I wish I could perform a song and get another chance at life and not watch Cats (2019)

How lucky we are to consume such art.

Travis Helwig @travishelwig

I just saw CATS and while it is for sure an obvious sign that the American experiment is a collosal failure, I still think it had a more interesting thing to say than Joker.
Travis Helwig @travishelwig

I just saw CATS and while it is for sure an obvious sign that the American experiment is a collosal failure, I still think it had a more interesting thing to say than Joker.

Justin Wolf @Theprancingwolf

I forgot what true terror felt like until I saw CATS tonight. It was the best film I have ever seen in my entire life. Bravo
Justin Wolf @Theprancingwolf

I forgot what true terror felt like until I saw CATS tonight. It was the best film I have ever seen in my entire life. Bravo

Happy holidays everyone!!!!!!

kelso @belly_groper

saw Cats, left horny, Christmas is cancelled
kelso @belly_groper

saw Cats, left horny, Christmas is cancelled

