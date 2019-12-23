Just A Bunch Of Tweets From People Who Actually Saw "Cats" This Weekend
"I feel like my entire consciousness has been extruded through a tube and then shot into fucking space."
Greetings. If you're reading this post, it means humanity has survived its first weekend of Cats being in theaters.
The star-studded musical was billed by critics as a "descent into madness" and a sight "no human should see." It bombed its opening weekend, making just $6.5 million.
Still, the film — in which a bunch of anthropomorphic cats sing and dance in a competition to see who will get to ascend to the Heaviside Layer, aka die — was much buzzed about online.
Here are a bunch of tweets from people who actually saw Cats. They may raise more questions than answers.
The first thing you should know about Cats is that, apparently, it is quite bad. A lot of people walked right out of it.
There were so many questions.
Many found it "distressingly horny."
The theaters got super rowdy. It was like Rocky Horror Picture Show, but with more cats (and equally as horny).
Though some theaters were practically empty.
Those lucky enough to see it early were treated to a CGI blooper in which Judi Dench — who again, plays a cat — appeared with human hands.
Some people had the time of their (nine) lives.
Standoms were immediately formed.
But for the most part, the reviews were like:
How lucky we are to consume such art.
Happy holidays everyone!!!!!!
