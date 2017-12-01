Joy Behar Finding Out About Flynn's Guilty Plea On "The View" Is A Live TV Moment To Remember

"Breaking news: ABC News' Brian Ross is reporting Michael Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team, and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians!" Behar read aloud, appearing increasingly thrilled to realize what she was reading.

The detail of Trump being the one who ordered Flynn to make contact was exclusively reported by ABC News, which later corrected its story to say that the order was allegedly given after the election.