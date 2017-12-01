BuzzFeed News

Joy Behar Finding Out About Flynn's Guilty Plea On "The View" Is A Live TV Moment To Remember

news

Joy Behar Finding Out About Flynn's Guilty Plea On "The View" Is A Live TV Moment To Remember

She literally throws her cue card out of excitement.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on December 2, 2017, at 11:28 a.m. ET

Posted on December 1, 2017, at 3:45 p.m. ET

Whew, so Friday's been a day. In case you missed it, Michael Flynn, who previously served as President Trump's national security adviser, pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about the Russia investigation.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

While filming The View Friday morning, cohost Joy Behar found out the big news live on air while reading her cue card — which led to this pretty remarkable moment:

joy behar getting handed the flynn news is the definition of, well, joy
David Mack @davidmackau

joy behar getting handed the flynn news is the definition of, well, joy

"Breaking news: ABC News' Brian Ross is reporting Michael Flynn promised full cooperation to the Mueller team, and is prepared to testify that as a candidate, Donald Trump directed him to make contact with the Russians!" Behar read aloud, appearing increasingly thrilled to realize what she was reading.

The detail of Trump being the one who ordered Flynn to make contact was exclusively reported by ABC News, which later corrected its story to say that the order was allegedly given after the election.

Behar is so excited she literally throws her cue card. The crowd goes wild.

ABC

The clip is already being called an iconic TV moment.

Historic and iconic tbh https://t.co/N0VRzQ6loH
Rachel McMahon @MsRachelMc

Historic and iconic tbh https://t.co/N0VRzQ6loH

put this in a museum https://t.co/ikqIruagXr
aby ✨ @ariadneoswald

put this in a museum https://t.co/ikqIruagXr

my heart has never been this full https://t.co/RAISL9l8mr
ash @aashley_af

my heart has never been this full https://t.co/RAISL9l8mr

It's like she just won a raffle or something.

The audience is cheering like Oprah left keys to new cars under all of their seats https://t.co/P8U2ROy2m9
Dan Corica @dancorica

The audience is cheering like Oprah left keys to new cars under all of their seats https://t.co/P8U2ROy2m9

Well NOW it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. https://t.co/1XZiRMOznS
Chandler Burr @chandlerburr

Well NOW it's beginning to feel a lot like Christmas. https://t.co/1XZiRMOznS

Find you a man who loves you as much as Joy Behar loves finding out Trump colluded with the Russians. https://t.co/1gqpXxBXjx
Tré Easton @treeaston

Find you a man who loves you as much as Joy Behar loves finding out Trump colluded with the Russians. https://t.co/1gqpXxBXjx

Following the announcement, Behar and the other cohosts discussed what the news would mean for the country and for Trump's presidency. (UPDATE: The View later deleted this tweet following the ABC News correction)

WATCH: @JoyVBehar calls Michael Flynn's guilty plea "the antithesis of election night." See the co-hosts react live… https://t.co/I2W3aOsZaK
The View @TheView

WATCH: @JoyVBehar calls Michael Flynn's guilty plea "the antithesis of election night." See the co-hosts react live… https://t.co/I2W3aOsZaK

"It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas and it's beginning to look a lot like collusion," said cohost Ana Navarro.

Conservative cohost Meghan McCain wasn't so thrilled by the news, conceding it was a "good moment for Democrats," but saying she doesn't want the country "to become more polarized."

"Not to be the Debbie Downer, but if this somehow leads to indictment, the country's going to rip itself apart and it's not good for America," said McCain.

"It should lead to resignation," Behar responded, to thunderous applause. "I remember Richard Nixon, and Richard Nixon stepped down, and so should Donald Trump."

