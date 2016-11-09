Jews Are Sharing Sadness And Solidarity Over A Trump Presidency
"I've never felt more Jewish and less American."
Jews are sharing messages of fear, sadness, and solidarity, both with one another and with other groups, in wake of Trump winning the election.
Some have remarked that they've "never been afraid to be Jewish in America until now."
And many are comparing the feeling to how they imagined it felt for Jews right before the Holocaust.
They've vowed to stand with Muslims during these times.
And people aren't just afraid as Jews. They're afraid as Hispanic Jews.
And gay Jewish women.
And children of immigrants.
And low-income, disabled Jews.
And Middle Eastern Jews.
Some have brought up moving to Israel or Canada, but have vowed to "stay and fight" for America.
Through it all, Jews are dealing with it the way they always have: with humor, hope, and resilience.
