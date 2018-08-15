BuzzFeed News

A “Potty-Mouthed Parrot” Told A Firefighter Who Tried To Rescue Her From A Rooftop To “Fuck Off”

Jessie the parrot “turned the air blue and flipped the firefighter the bird,” according to the London Fire Brigade.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on August 15, 2018, at 12:20 p.m. ET

Jessie, a parrot with a vocabulary as colorful as her plumage, told a firefighter Monday morning to “fuck off” after he tried to rescue her from a rooftop.

The macaw parrot had escaped from her owner’s home in London and sat on a neighbor’s roof for three days, according to the London Fire Brigade.

The owner and an animal welfare group were unable to get her down. They called firefighters with a ladder because they were concerned that she might be injured.

At the scene, the firefighter who climbed up to rescue the parrot was told that in order to bond with her, he should tell her “I love you.” So, he did.

Then, the “potty-mouthed parrot,” as the fire brigade dubbed her, “turned the air blue and flipped the firefighter the bird.”

“While Jessie responded ‘I love you’ back, we then discovered that she had a bit of a foul mouth and kept swearing, much to our amusement,” said Watch Manager Chris Swallow.

They then tried saying “come” to her in the other languages she speaks, Turkish and Greek (yes, Jessie is trilingual).

“Thankfully it soon became apparent that Jessie was fine and uninjured as she flew off to another roof and then to a tree,” said Swallow.

The very rude bird “returned home of her own accord” Monday afternoon.

Her owner coaxed a (slightly begrudging-sounding) thank you out of her in a video for the firefighters.

