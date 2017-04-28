People Are Dragging Ja Rule For The Tropical Shitshow That Is Fyre Festival
"When you go to Fyre Festival expecting Ja Rule, but it turns out to be Ashanti town."
In case you haven't heard yet, Fyre Festival — a luxury music festival on a private island in the Bahamas organized by Ja Rule and promoted by celebrities, models, and influencers (including Kendall Jenner) — has turned out to be a tropical shit show of absurd proportions.
Now, people are dragging the hell out of Ja Rule for the failed event, which was originally billed as "the unparalleled best in music, cuisine, design and hospitality."
And imagining the scene from the festival.
So, where's Mr. Rule been in all this madness? It's not clear if he ever made it to the island, but he did perform at Jack Daniels House No. 7 Thursday night in Chicago, Svend Jansen, Jack Daniels global PR manager, told BuzzFeed News.
His current location is currently unclear.
And on Thursday, he posted an Instagram pic from a Wednesday night City Harvest gala in New York.
At the gala, he apparently got on stage with Bethenny Frankel from Real Housewives of New York and performed "I'm Real."
People have a new icon for the art of scamming.
Though some people are actually saluting Ja Rule as a "modern day Robin Hood."
🎶 R-U-L-E 🎶
Friday afternoon, Ja Rule wrote on Twitter that he doesn't "know how everything went so left but I'm working to make it right by making sure everyone is refunded."
