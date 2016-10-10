BuzzFeed News

This Muslim Professor's Clapback Was Perhaps The Funniest Tweet Of The Debate

This Muslim Professor's Clapback Was Perhaps The Funniest Tweet Of The Debate

If you see something, say something.

By Julia Reinstein

Posted on October 9, 2016, at 11:43 p.m. ET

During Sunday's presidential debate, Donald Trump spoke about his "Muslim ban," a proposed policy he referred to as "extreme vetting from certain areas of the world."

Trump said &quot;people are coming into our country like we have no idea who they are,&quot; and called immigration &quot;the great Trojan horse of all time.&quot;&quot;I mean, whether we like it or not, and we could be very politically correct, but whether we like it or not, there is a problem,&quot; Trump said. &quot;And we have to be sure that Muslims come in and report when they see something going on,&quot; he added. &quot;When they see hatred going on, they have to report it.&quot;
Trump said "people are coming into our country like we have no idea who they are," and called immigration "the great Trojan horse of all time."

"I mean, whether we like it or not, and we could be very politically correct, but whether we like it or not, there is a problem," Trump said.

"And we have to be sure that Muslims come in and report when they see something going on," he added. "When they see hatred going on, they have to report it."

So, Moustafa Bayoumi, an author and professor at Brooklyn College, did just that:

I'm a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri. #debate
I'm a Muslim, and I would like to report a crazy man threatening a woman on a stage in Missouri. #debate

With more than 35,000 retweets, it turned out to be the most retweeted tweet of the debate, according to Twitter.

This is the top RT'd Tweet during the US presidential #debate: https://t.co/L8FiMRbPrm
This is the top RT'd Tweet during the US presidential #debate: https://t.co/L8FiMRbPrm

People called it the tweet of the night, and thought Bayoumi was the true debate winner:

He saw something, and said something! https://t.co/mwB1c4OrYc
He saw something, and said something! https://t.co/mwB1c4OrYc

Best. Tweet. Ever. https://t.co/wfCmUjetib
Best. Tweet. Ever. https://t.co/wfCmUjetib

You sir, just won the debate. https://t.co/9Oi0EA3XAN
You sir, just won the debate. https://t.co/9Oi0EA3XAN

Now, Muslims are speaking up and "reporting stuff":

I'd like to report that quinoa is overrated and looks gross. #MuslimsReportStuff
I'd like to report that quinoa is overrated and looks gross. #MuslimsReportStuff

Despite the many unconfirmed reports and leaks out there in the media, I am still single. #MuslimsReportStuff
Despite the many unconfirmed reports and leaks out there in the media, I am still single. #MuslimsReportStuff

I did laundry this morning but still haven't put it away #MuslimsReportStuff
I did laundry this morning but still haven't put it away #MuslimsReportStuff

three of my fantasy football players have 0.00 #MuslimsReportStuff
three of my fantasy football players have 0.00 #MuslimsReportStuff

And oh my god, it is so good:

Wiping with only toilet paper does nothing #MuslimsReportStuff
Wiping with only toilet paper does nothing #MuslimsReportStuff

The lines at Costco are too damn long. But the samples are 😍. #MuslimsReportStuff
The lines at Costco are too damn long. But the samples are 😍. #MuslimsReportStuff

#MuslimsReportStuff Gremlins 2 is the rare sequel that completely deconstructs the franchise. For my money, it's better than the first.
#MuslimsReportStuff Gremlins 2 is the rare sequel that completely deconstructs the franchise. For my money, it's better than the first.

I'd like to report that I binged watched a show for two days straight. #Muslimsreportstuff
I'd like to report that I binged watched a show for two days straight. #Muslimsreportstuff

I'd like to report my wife for playing candy-crush 24/7 #MuslimsReportStuff
I'd like to report my wife for playing candy-crush 24/7 #MuslimsReportStuff

Trader Joe's has a sale on dried mangoes #MuslimsReportStuff
Trader Joe's has a sale on dried mangoes #MuslimsReportStuff

