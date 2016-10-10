This Muslim Professor's Clapback Was Perhaps The Funniest Tweet Of The Debate

Patrick Semansky / AP

Trump said "people are coming into our country like we have no idea who they are," and called immigration "the great Trojan horse of all time."

"I mean, whether we like it or not, and we could be very politically correct, but whether we like it or not, there is a problem," Trump said.

"And we have to be sure that Muslims come in and report when they see something going on," he added. "When they see hatred going on, they have to report it."