People Are Freaking Out Because The Last High School Class Born In The '90s Graduates This Year

The shirts, which were designed by Tayler Bond , a senior at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, depict cartoon characters from the '90s and early 2000s in graduation attire.

People are feeling hella old after realizing the last class born in the '90s is graduating high school this year, thanks to these senior shirts.

But y'all were literally newborns when these shows were out? You were literally the last year in the 90s? Lol https://t.co/dR88abJ06q

Zirker also later said the shirts are currently being fixed and printed with Bond's original design.

Bond told BuzzFeed News she's widely known at school for being an artist, and wanted the shirts to exemplify "how special it feels to be a part of the last '90s class."

"During the process of coming up with the design, I would often ask myself things such as, 'In the future, will '90s kids be proud to wear the shirt knowing that everytime they wore it, it would take them back to their childhood?'" she said.