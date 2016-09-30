BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

People Are Freaking Out Because The Last High School Class Born In The '90s Graduates This Year

news

People Are Freaking Out Because The Last High School Class Born In The '90s Graduates This Year

*awareness of own mortality intensifies*

By Julia Reinstein

Headshot of Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on September 30, 2016, at 3:21 p.m. ET

People are feeling hella old after realizing the last class born in the '90s is graduating high school this year, thanks to these senior shirts.

Taylor Bond
Twitter: @johnZirker

Taylor Bond

Taylor Bond
Twitter: @johnZirker

Taylor Bond

The shirts, which were designed by Tayler Bond, a senior at Parkview High School in Lilburn, Georgia, depict cartoon characters from the '90s and early 2000s in graduation attire.

After fellow student John Zirker shared the designs on Twitter, more than 20,000 people retweeted it.

We have the BEST senior shirts yet! @Parkview_17
JZ @johnZirker

We have the BEST senior shirts yet! @Parkview_17

Reply Retweet Favorite

And people had quite a few feelings about it.

People grappled with the fleeting nature of time.

Last 90's class... WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/4aJnW02mip
dom @KILLKing_Dom

Last 90's class... WHAT THE FUCK https://t.co/4aJnW02mip

Reply Retweet Favorite
Dang juniors in high school were born in 2000 :// https://t.co/5V694mP8o8
Ma2 @thenewma2

Dang juniors in high school were born in 2000 :// https://t.co/5V694mP8o8

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
I feel.... So old.... https://t.co/VVRqVWO7Bb
Katnip @kat_bolt

I feel.... So old.... https://t.co/VVRqVWO7Bb

Reply Retweet Favorite

And (of course), some ~real '90s kids~ were sprinkling all the salt.

But y'all were literally newborns when these shows were out? You were literally the last year in the 90s? Lol https://t.co/dR88abJ06q
Andrea Miranda @AndreaLeanne_

But y'all were literally newborns when these shows were out? You were literally the last year in the 90s? Lol https://t.co/dR88abJ06q

Reply Retweet Favorite
Y'all know damn well Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends came out in 2004 https://t.co/d2ETia0YD5
Emilio Melendez @GenericName76

Y'all know damn well Foster's Home for Imaginary Friends came out in 2004 https://t.co/d2ETia0YD5

Reply Retweet Favorite
Y'all were born in '99 stfu https://t.co/3x6LkQwtgh
G♏ @mtzgiovanni

Y'all were born in '99 stfu https://t.co/3x6LkQwtgh

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT

Some people noted that a few characters on the shirt were the wrong colors, which Zirker explained was "a mishap and more colors = more money."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
instagram.com

Bond later shared her original artwork, pictured above, on her Instagram.

Zirker also later said the shirts are currently being fixed and printed with Bond's original design.

Bond told BuzzFeed News she's widely known at school for being an artist, and wanted the shirts to exemplify "how special it feels to be a part of the last '90s class."

Instagram
View this photo on Instagram
Instagram: @_tbond

"During the process of coming up with the design, I would often ask myself things such as, 'In the future, will '90s kids be proud to wear the shirt knowing that everytime they wore it, it would take them back to their childhood?'" she said.

Overall, most people agreed: These senior shirts are 🔥.

I don't even go to your school but get me a XL my dude https://t.co/xueDwWWvfS
°˖✧ き吉 ✧˖° @LAMEBLACKGIRL

I don't even go to your school but get me a XL my dude https://t.co/xueDwWWvfS

Reply Retweet Favorite
ADVERTISEMENT
lol they 💩 on every other senior class in America https://t.co/BEVMlUJa0N
HayHen @HaleyDHenry

lol they 💩 on every other senior class in America https://t.co/BEVMlUJa0N

Reply Retweet Favorite
This is so cool yet we got stuck with "too leg17 to qu17" https://t.co/6iL4uNOmjo
Michael @Michael_Wright3

This is so cool yet we got stuck with "too leg17 to qu17" https://t.co/6iL4uNOmjo

Reply Retweet Favorite

And yeah, we're all super freaking old.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Nickelodeon
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT