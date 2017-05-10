BuzzFeed News

Melissa McCarthy As Sean Spicer Performs "I Feel Pretty" In An SNL Teaser

She feels Spicey.

By Julia Reinstein

Julia Reinstein

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on May 10, 2017, at 4:00 p.m. ET

Melissa McCarthy returns to Saturday Night Live this weekend as host, and based on a teaser released Wednesday, it seems she's reprising her role as a certain White House press secretary.

That's right, McCarthy as Sean Spicer is BACK.

McCarthy starts out dancing and twirling about the studio halls to the tune of "I Feel Pretty" from West Side Story.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

Then, she sits down in hair and makeup, all ready to get pretty and witty and bright.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

Before reemerging in all her Spicey glory.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com
All ready for another press briefing.

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com

People can hardly wait another minute.

Oh this is going to be so good!😉 https://t.co/oQd48UELCK
Kirsten #Newmie @classicmovie00

Oh this is going to be so good!😉 https://t.co/oQd48UELCK

Cannot wait. https://t.co/AFgUpEx5jt
king crissle @crissles

Cannot wait. https://t.co/AFgUpEx5jt

OMG SATURDAY GET HERE NOW https://t.co/kgHejcL5lr
Casey Dolan @CaseySez

OMG SATURDAY GET HERE NOW https://t.co/kgHejcL5lr

*rubs hands together in glee* https://t.co/GTsAQZktd3
Yvonne @YvonneGor

*rubs hands together in glee* https://t.co/GTsAQZktd3

Come faster, Saturday!

Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Saturday Night Live / Via youtube.com
